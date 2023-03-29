The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
PFLP claims responsibility for past two Huwara shooting attacks

Three Israelis were injured in the two attacks for which the PFLP's military branch claimed responsibility.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: MARCH 29, 2023 22:22

Updated: MARCH 29, 2023 22:38
PFLP SUPPORTERS rally in Gaza City, 2019. (photo credit: HASSAN JEDI/FLASH90)
PFLP SUPPORTERS rally in Gaza City, 2019.
(photo credit: HASSAN JEDI/FLASH90)

The Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, the military branch of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, claimed on Wednesday that it was responsible for the last two shooting attacks in Huwara, warning it intends to carry out more attacks.

"We will carry out more operations. Let the occupation do whatever it wants. We challenge it," said the Brigades.

"There are many operations carried out by the brigades in the West Bank and Jerusalem, and some of them were announced under other names due to the nature of the security situation, and because we are not looking for 'media distortion,'" claimed the terrorist group.

"We announced the Huwara operation, because our masses in the West Bank place a great bet on the resistance and pin their hopes on it, and because we believe that our role is to fight the enemy," added the group. "In the recent period, we felt that our people needed something to cheer their hearts, especially after a series of massacres carried out by the enemy in the West Bank."

The attacks the terrorist group took responsibility for include the attack in which two IDF soldiers were injured on Saturday evening and the attack a week before that in which Israeli-American David Stern was injured.

IDF soldiers secure the scene after a Border Police officer was stabbed in Huwara, December 2, 2022. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90) IDF soldiers secure the scene after a Border Police officer was stabbed in Huwara, December 2, 2022. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Terrorists of last attack still on the run

While the terrorist behind the attack in which Stern was injured was captured, the terrorist who shot the two IDF soldiers is still on the run.

Three weeks before the attack in which Stern was injured, two Israelis, Yagel and Hallel Yaniv, were murdered in a shooting attack in the town. The terrorist behind that attack, Abdel Fattah Hussain Harusha, was affiliated with Hamas.

Additionally, on Wednesday, the Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades admitted that it was behind the murder of Rina Shnerb in a bombing attack in 2019. Shortly after the attack, Israeli authorities announced that the PFLP was behind the attack, but the group did not officially take responsibility until now.



