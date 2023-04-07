The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Palestinians throw stones on Temple Mount on 3rd Friday of Ramadan

The unrest comes amid clashes between Israel and Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: APRIL 7, 2023 08:30
People demonstrate at Al-Aqsa mosque while Palestinian Muslims attend Friday prayers of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, March 31, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
People demonstrate at Al-Aqsa mosque while Palestinian Muslims attend Friday prayers of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, March 31, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

A group of Palestinians threw stones toward the Mughrabi Gate on the Western Wall and chanted inciting slogans at al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem on Friday morning, shortly after the dawn prayers at the site.

According to Israel Police, one of the stones almost hit a Muslim woman walking in the area and she fell over due to the stone-throwing.

Police entered a few meters into the complex from the Mughrabi Gate and the Palestinians throwing stones scattered and calm was restored to the site.

The police published footage showing the Palestinians gathering the rocks and throwing them on the Temple Mount.

After the dawn prayers on Friday morning, Palestinian media published footage of young Palestinians gathered near the Dome of the Rock chanting slogans in support of factions in the Gaza Strip and "a nation led by Muhammad will not kneel."

Before the prayers, Palestinian media published videos of Palestinians chanting in front of police officers near the Gate of Remission of the Temple Mount and then running away when police officers moved toward them.

Palestinians throw stones toward Mughrabi Gate of Western Wall, April 7, 2023 (Credit: Israel Police)

Temple Mount unrest comes amid violence in the region

The unrest comes amid clashes between Israel and Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon that broke out shortly after clashes on the Temple Mount early Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday night, dozens of Palestinians barricaded themselves with fireworks, stones and rods in the mosque ahead of planned Jewish visits to the complex on the eve of Passover on Wednesday morning. Police entered the mosque to remove them and clashes broke out, with hundreds of Palestinians arrested.

Hours after the clashes, about 10 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel and a day later dozens of additional rockets were fired from Gaza and southern Lebanon towards southern and northern Israel.



