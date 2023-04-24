Palestinian factions praise Jerusalem car ramming terror attack - report

Palestinian factions praised the terrorist attack in Jerusalem Monday that saw at least six people wounded in a car-ramming, Palestinian media reported.

In a statement obtained by the Safa News Agency, several factions praised the attack as a "natural response to the crimes of the occupation in al-Aqsa Mosque."

What did specific Palestinian factions say?

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) also praised the attack, adding that it was a response to storming al-Aqsa, harassing Christians and "the violation of the sanctity of holy sites," according to Palestinian media.

Fatah, the ruling faction of the Palestinian Authority, also welcomed the attack as affirming the continuous "Palestinian resistance" against Israel.

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Other Palestinian movements called out for Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem to launch further attacks, calling them "heroic operations," against Israel.

This is a developing story.