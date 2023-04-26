Palestinian Authority: Israel ‘playing with fire’ at Temple Mount

Palestinian Authority officials on Wednesday stepped up their attacks against Israel and warned that its policies, especially on the Temple Mount, would lead to violence and instability in the region.

The attacks came in response to visits by Jews to the Haram al-Sharif (Noble Sanctuary), or Temple Mount, and the dispute over the Bab al-Rahma prayer hall, located east of the al-Aqsa Mosque.

The officials expressed outrage after some of the Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount carried the Israeli flag.

Police enter Bab al-Rahma section of Temple Mount

The officials also condemned Israeli authorities for entering the Bab al-Rahma prayer section and removing electricity cables installed by Palestinian activities during the holy month of Ramadan.

Israeli security forces work at the Al-Aqsa compound, also known as the Temple Mount, while tension arises during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem's Old City, April 5, 2023 (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Bab al-Rahma (Golden Gate or Gate of Mercy) was closed by the police in 2003 to prevent members of the Islamic Movement-Northern Branch in Israel and Hamas supporters from taking control of the site.

Palestinians claim that Israel is seeking to turn the controversial area into a synagogue.

A spokesperson for the Israel Police said that officers discovered during a routine inspection “safety deficiencies and changes that were carried out illegally during Ramadan” inside the prayer hall. “The Israel Police will continue to work towards safeguarding the holy sites and preserving security and order in accordance with the existing practice in the place,” the spokesperson added.

PA presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudaineh accused Israel of “dragging the region into a square of violence, escalation, tension, and instability through its insistence on continuing the policy of collective punishment, killing, assaults on the al-Aqsa Mosque, and settler terrorism.”

Abu Rudaineh denounced the Jews who visit the Temple Mount as “extremist settlers” and accused the police of “storming into the Bab al-Rahma chapel and damaging the electricity power grids inside it.”

According to Abu Rudaineh, these actions “confirm that the extremist Israeli government is looking for ways to escalate the situation.”

The Palestinian people “won’t allow the occupation authorities to harm the al-Aqsa Mosque,” Abu Rudaineh said, warning that Israel was “playing with fire.”

The PA official also took Israel to task for its ongoing counterterrorism measures in the West Bank, dubbing them “collective punishment.” This policy, he added, won’t bring security and stability to anyone, but will push the region to further escalation and tension.”

Abu Rudaineh urged the US administration “to intervene immediately to stop these dangerous practices and put pressure on Israel to halt all its unilateral measures.”

PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh also denounced the police measures at Bab al-Rahma, which he described as an “integral part of the al-Aqsa Mosque.”

In opening remarks at the weekly meeting of the PA cabinet in Ramallah, Shtayyeh called for an end to Israeli “incursions” into the al-Aqsa Mosque and “assaults on the churches.”

A Palestinian group called the Islamic-Christian Committee to Support Jerusalem and its Holy Sites warned on Wednesday that the Israeli government was working towards controlling Bab al-Rahma and turning it into a synagogue.

“All indications confirm that the eastern section of the al-Aqsa Mosque is being targeted as part of a scheme to divide the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in time and space [between Muslims and Jews],” the committee said in a statement. It warned that, if implemented, the alleged scheme would lead to an “unprecedented explosion.”