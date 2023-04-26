The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Palestinian Authority: Israel ‘playing with fire’ at Temple Mount

PA officials expressed outrage after some of the Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount carried the Israeli flag.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: APRIL 26, 2023 16:23

Updated: APRIL 26, 2023 16:29
A man waves a Palestinian flag while standing above a sundial along a colonnade before the Dome of the Rock shrine at al-Aqsa mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem on April 7, 2023 on the third Friday Noon prayer during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. (photo credit: AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)
A man waves a Palestinian flag while standing above a sundial along a colonnade before the Dome of the Rock shrine at al-Aqsa mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem on April 7, 2023 on the third Friday Noon prayer during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.
(photo credit: AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

Palestinian Authority officials on Wednesday stepped up their attacks against Israel and warned that its policies, especially on the Temple Mount, would lead to violence and instability in the region.

The attacks came in response to visits by Jews to the Haram al-Sharif (Noble Sanctuary), or Temple Mount, and the dispute over the Bab al-Rahma prayer hall, located east of the al-Aqsa Mosque.

The officials expressed outrage after some of the Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount carried the Israeli flag.

Police enter Bab al-Rahma section of Temple Mount

The officials also condemned Israeli authorities for entering the Bab al-Rahma prayer section and removing electricity cables installed by Palestinian activities during the holy month of Ramadan.

Israeli security forces work at the Al-Aqsa compound, also known as the Temple Mount, while tension arises during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem's Old City, April 5, 2023 (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)Israeli security forces work at the Al-Aqsa compound, also known as the Temple Mount, while tension arises during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem's Old City, April 5, 2023 (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Bab al-Rahma (Golden Gate or Gate of Mercy) was closed by the police in 2003 to prevent members of the Islamic Movement-Northern Branch in Israel and Hamas supporters from taking control of the site.

Palestinians claim that Israel is seeking to turn the controversial area into a synagogue.

A spokesperson for the Israel Police said that officers discovered during a routine inspection “safety deficiencies and changes that were carried out illegally during Ramadan” inside the prayer hall. “The Israel Police will continue to work towards safeguarding the holy sites and preserving security and order in accordance with the existing practice in the place,” the spokesperson added.

PA presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudaineh accused Israel of “dragging the region into a square of violence, escalation, tension, and instability through its insistence on continuing the policy of collective punishment, killing, assaults on the al-Aqsa Mosque, and settler terrorism.”

Abu Rudaineh denounced the Jews who visit the Temple Mount as “extremist settlers” and accused the police of “storming into the Bab al-Rahma chapel and damaging the electricity power grids inside it.”

According to Abu Rudaineh, these actions “confirm that the extremist Israeli government is looking for ways to escalate the situation.”

The Palestinian people “won’t allow the occupation authorities to harm the al-Aqsa Mosque,” Abu Rudaineh said, warning that Israel was “playing with fire.”

The PA official also took Israel to task for its ongoing counterterrorism measures in the West Bank, dubbing them “collective punishment.” This policy, he added, won’t bring security and stability to anyone, but will push the region to further escalation and tension.”

Abu Rudaineh urged the US administration “to intervene immediately to stop these dangerous practices and put pressure on Israel to halt all its unilateral measures.”

PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh also denounced the police measures at Bab al-Rahma, which he described as an “integral part of the al-Aqsa Mosque.”

In opening remarks at the weekly meeting of the PA cabinet in Ramallah, Shtayyeh called for an end to Israeli “incursions” into the al-Aqsa Mosque and “assaults on the churches.”

A Palestinian group called the Islamic-Christian Committee to Support Jerusalem and its Holy Sites warned on Wednesday that the Israeli government was working towards controlling Bab al-Rahma and turning it into a synagogue.

“All indications confirm that the eastern section of the al-Aqsa Mosque is being targeted as part of a scheme to divide the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in time and space [between Muslims and Jews],” the committee said in a statement. It warned that, if implemented, the alleged scheme would lead to an “unprecedented explosion.”



Tags Palestinian Authority Temple Mount police al-aqsa Palestinian
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
3

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
4

Texas beachgoers unsettled by monstrous sea creature on shore

Strange looking sea creature
5

Egyptian lawyer sues Netflix for casting Black woman as Cleopatra

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by