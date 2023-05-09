The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Who were the Islamic Jihad terrorists targeted by the IDF in Gaza?

Islamic Jihad warns that "all options are on the table."

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: MAY 9, 2023 05:11

Updated: MAY 9, 2023 05:19
Explosions light up the sky after the Israeli military said in a statement that it has struck Islamic Jihad targets, in Gaza, May 9, 2023 (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)
Explosions light up the sky after the Israeli military said in a statement that it has struck Islamic Jihad targets, in Gaza, May 9, 2023
(photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

The IDF launched a surprise attack on the Gaza Strip early Tuesday morning, assassinating three senior terrorists in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement in a series of airstrikes referred to as Operation Shield and Arrow.

The officials assassinated in the strikes include Khalil Bahitini, the commander of the al-Quds Brigades in the northern Gaza Strip, Tareq Ezzaldin, a spokesperson for the movement who also manages terrorist activities in the West Bank and Gaza, and Jihad Ghanem, secretary of the movement's military council.

Who is Khalil Bahitini?

Khalil Bahitini, commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's al-Quds Brigades in the northern Gaza Strip. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)Khalil Bahitini, commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's al-Quds Brigades in the northern Gaza Strip. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Bahitini served as the commander of the PIJ's al-Quds Brigades in the northern Gaza Strip and was the most senior operational commander in the movement, according to the IDF.

The commander was responsible for rocket fire toward Israel in the past month and was planning further rocket fire in the near future, according to the IDF.

Who is Tareq Ezzaldin?

Tareq Ezzaldin, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad who also manages terrorist activities in the West Bank and Gaza. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) Tareq Ezzaldin, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad who also manages terrorist activities in the West Bank and Gaza. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Ezzaldin, a spokesperson for the PIJ, was responsible for the communications between the movement and its branches in the West Bank, for transferring funds and coordinating incitement efforts in Israeli territory.

Who is Jihad Ghanem?

Jihed Ghanem, secretary of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's military council. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)Jihed Ghanem, secretary of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's military council. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Ghanem, secretary of the movement's military council, was one of the most senior and veteran operatives in the movement and served at one point as the commander of the al-Quds Brigades in the southern Gaza Strip. In his latest position, Ghanem was responsible for coordinating the transfer of funds and weapons from the PIJ to Hamas.

The wives and some of the children of the three senior terrorists were killed in the strikes as well.

Islamic Jihad: The resistance will continue

The PIJ confirmed that the three senior officials were killed, along with their wives and some of their children, in the strikes, stressing "we affirm that the blood of the martyrs will increase our resolve, and we will not leave our positions, and the resistance will continue."

Islamic Jihad spokesman Tariq Selmi warned that the Palestinian factions would "start from where the previous battles ended," warning that "all scenarios and options are open to the resistance to respond to the crimes of the occupation." Selmi added that "the resistance will avenge the martyr leaders."

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem accused Israel of "escalating its aggression against the Gaza Strip," stressing that "the resistance will continue to defend our people and their sanctities."



Tags IDF Palestinian Islamic Jihad Israeli Air Force Operation Shield and Arrow
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by