The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Israel signals to Hamas: We don’t want to escalate in Gaza

Official statements about the fighting left out what was once a consistent message from Israel, that it views Hamas as responsible for everything that happens in Gaza.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: MAY 9, 2023 20:39
A view of the skyline in the aftermath of Israeli military strikes on Islamic Jihad targets, in Gaza, May 9, 2023. (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)
A view of the skyline in the aftermath of Israeli military strikes on Islamic Jihad targets, in Gaza, May 9, 2023.
(photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

Israel signaled to Hamas and to countries around the world that it wants to keep Operation Shield and Arrow limited and focused after its launch.

Cabinet ministers authorized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to determine whether to escalate the operation, in a meeting on Tuesday evening.

Israel is prepared for all possibilities moving forward with Operation Shield and Arrow, Netanyahu said at the opening of a security cabinet meeting. 

The senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad members that Israel killed were “arch-murderers responsible for the rocket fire from Gaza to our territory and aiming terror from Judea and Samaria against our civilians,” Netanyahu stated.

Israel's diplomatic messaging on Gaza

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry instructed diplomats abroad to tell the governments of the countries in which they are stationed that the operation is limited and focused, and Israel does not seek further escalation. Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana made a similar statement to the Italian parliament’s foreign affairs committees.

Likud MK Amir Ohana vote at a Likud polling station in Jerusalem on August 10, 2022 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90) Likud MK Amir Ohana vote at a Likud polling station in Jerusalem on August 10, 2022 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

In that vein, Israel worked to keep Hamas out of the latest round of fighting, sending a message via Egypt that Hamas should not get involved in this operation, or else Israel will strike their assets, including targeted assassinations of their leadership, Channel 12 reported.

Official statements about the fighting left out what was once a consistent message from Israel, that it views Hamas as responsible for everything that happens in Gaza.

The Foreign Ministry instructed Israeli diplomats around the world to encourage foreign governments to express support for Israel’s right to act against terrorism and to defend itself and its citizens. Drawing an equivalency between Israel and Islamic Jihad will only encourage further terrorism by the latter.

They were also told say that this is a narrow, focused operation against terrorist infrastructure, Israel is not interested in an escalation, and any appeals by the Palestinian Authority to international forums will only increase tensions. Using the upcoming “Nakba Day” (May 15) and “Naksa Day” (June 5), in which Palestinians mourn Israel’s establishment and its victory in the Six Day War, as well as Jerusalem Day (May 18-19) and Shavuot (May 25-26), to increase tensions will only bring further escalation, the diplomats were advised to say.



Tags Gaza Hamas diplomacy Israeli Palestinian Conflict Operation Shield and Arrow
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
×
Email:
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by