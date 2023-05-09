Israel signals to Hamas: We don’t want to escalate in Gaza

Israel signaled to Hamas and to countries around the world that it wants to keep Operation Shield and Arrow limited and focused after its launch.

Cabinet ministers authorized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to determine whether to escalate the operation, in a meeting on Tuesday evening.

Israel is prepared for all possibilities moving forward with Operation Shield and Arrow, Netanyahu said at the opening of a security cabinet meeting.

The senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad members that Israel killed were “arch-murderers responsible for the rocket fire from Gaza to our territory and aiming terror from Judea and Samaria against our civilians,” Netanyahu stated.

Israel's diplomatic messaging on Gaza

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry instructed diplomats abroad to tell the governments of the countries in which they are stationed that the operation is limited and focused, and Israel does not seek further escalation. Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana made a similar statement to the Italian parliament’s foreign affairs committees.

In that vein, Israel worked to keep Hamas out of the latest round of fighting, sending a message via Egypt that Hamas should not get involved in this operation, or else Israel will strike their assets, including targeted assassinations of their leadership, Channel 12 reported.

Official statements about the fighting left out what was once a consistent message from Israel, that it views Hamas as responsible for everything that happens in Gaza.

The Foreign Ministry instructed Israeli diplomats around the world to encourage foreign governments to express support for Israel’s right to act against terrorism and to defend itself and its citizens. Drawing an equivalency between Israel and Islamic Jihad will only encourage further terrorism by the latter.

They were also told say that this is a narrow, focused operation against terrorist infrastructure, Israel is not interested in an escalation, and any appeals by the Palestinian Authority to international forums will only increase tensions. Using the upcoming “Nakba Day” (May 15) and “Naksa Day” (June 5), in which Palestinians mourn Israel’s establishment and its victory in the Six Day War, as well as Jerusalem Day (May 18-19) and Shavuot (May 25-26), to increase tensions will only bring further escalation, the diplomats were advised to say.