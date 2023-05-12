The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel strikes in Gaza after rockets fired toward Jerusalem, West Bank

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that the Israeli military is striking Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip amid a barrage of rockets at the West Bank.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 12, 2023 12:25

Updated: MAY 12, 2023 12:51
An operational Iron Dome battery is seen amid barrages of rockets on Israel's South during Operation Shield and Arrow, in Sderot, May 11, 2023 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
An operational Iron Dome battery is seen amid barrages of rockets on Israel's South during Operation Shield and Arrow, in Sderot, May 11, 2023
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

For the first time in Operation Shield and Arrow, rocket sirens sounded in the West Bank, Gush Etzion and localities in the Judean mountains near Jerusalem at noon on Friday.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that the Israeli military is striking Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip amid a heavy barrage of rockets launched toward Efrat, Beitar Ilit, Beit Shemesh, Gefen, Tirosh, Gva'ot, Har Gilo, Neve Daniel, Tzur Hadassah, Rosh Tzurim and Kfar Etzion.

A rocket fell near the Gush Etzion settlement of Bat Ayin, according to preliminary Israeli reports. The Beit Shemesh municipality said it did not receive reports of any rockets landing in the city.

Two rockets were intercepted by both Iron Dome and David's Sling missiles above the Judean mountains, according to defense sources. The Israeli Air Force's David's Sling missile system successfully shot down a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip on Wednesday afternoon for the first time since its introduction to the IDF's operational arsenal.

Rockets were also simultaneously launched at Gaza border communities and the Ashkelon area in southern Israel on Friday.



