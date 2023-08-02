The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post NORTHERN SHIELD

2016 terror victim gave Ma’aleh Adumim terrorist a ride home

Klein is still injured from the 2016 attack where he suffered an axe to the head.

By DAVID BRINN
Published: AUGUST 2, 2023 11:10
Police at the scene of a terror attack in the Jewish settlement of Ma’aleh Adumim, outside of Jerusalem, August 1, 2023 (photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Police at the scene of a terror attack in the Jewish settlement of Ma’aleh Adumim, outside of Jerusalem, August 1, 2023
(photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Life in a small city is bound to have its share of coincidences and synchronicity, but for Ma’aleh Adumim resident Tzvika Klein, that likelihood resulted in him being inadvertently involved in the only two terror attacks that have taken place inside the city in the past seven years.

Klein was a victim in the first incident in 2016, when a Palestinian terrorist working at the city’s mall attacked him with an axe in the head, seriously wounding him. Klein spent years in rehabilitation and is still disabled both physically and mentally and requires a caretaker.

On Tuesday, Klein and his caretaker were at the city’s community center, where he volunteers a number of times a week. One of the center’s longtime custodians, a Palestinian from the neighboring town of al-Eizariya, approached Klein and said that his 20-year-old son, recently employed on the community center’s cleaning staff, didn’t feel well. He asked Klein if he could drive his son to the entrance to al-Eizariya, a 2 minute journey, according to a report in Zman Ma’aleh, the city’s local newspaper.

Klein and the caretaker drove the son to the entrance, dropped him off, wished him a speedy recovery and returned past the checkpoint at the entrance to Ma’aleh Adumim and returned to the community center.

An hour later, the son, later identified as Muhannad Muhammad Suleiman al-Mazara’a,  returned to Ma’aleh Adumim. Brandishing a gun and knife, he went on a shooting rampage in the city center shopping area, wounding six people, before being killed by an off duty Border Police officer who was getting a haircut.

Police at the scene of a terror attack in the Jewish settlement of Ma’aleh Adumim, outside of Jerusalem, August 1, 2023 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90) Police at the scene of a terror attack in the Jewish settlement of Ma’aleh Adumim, outside of Jerusalem, August 1, 2023 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Re-traumatising the victim of terror

According to Klein’s brother, Moshe, as soon as he became aware that he had given a ride to the terrorist, Klein became distraught that he had played an inadvertent role in another terrorist attack in Ma’aleh Adumim.

“He’s terrified and experiencing flashbacks from his past trauma,” said Klein about his brother to Zman Ma’aleh.

Both Klein and the terrorist’s father were being questioned by the police about the attack.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
2

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Russian Navy's patrol ship Bykov class corvette Dmitry Rogachev sails in Bosphorus, on its way to the Black Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey February 16, 2022 (Illustrative).
3

Antarctic pyramid-shaped structure under ice sheets sparks curiosity

ANTARCTICA – a raw, pristine, natural, protected and cherished environment.
4

Sweden approves Torah burning in Stockholm outside Israeli embassy

Burning books.
5

What will a divided Israel and Judea look like?

A VIEW of the settlement of Eli, in Samaria. Yesha Council deputy head Yigal Dilmoni said yesterday that turning Judea and Samaria into ‘Gush Dan east’ could significantly help the country’s housing problems.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by