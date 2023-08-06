IDF thwarts terror attack by Jenin based cell

A combined IDF, National Counter Terror Unit and Shin Bet operation on Sunday led to the killing of three terrorists from a Jenin-based cell on their way to carrying out a terror attack.

Initial reports said two were killed, but later official reports said three died, including the cell leader, Naif Abu Tzuyatz, 26.

A joint statement by Israeli security forces said that the cell leader was taking orders from terror figures in Gaza.Social media posted videos of an extended gunfight between Israeli security forces and the terrorists.

The Shin Bet provided intelligence to the cooperating security forces to intercept the terrorist before they could leave the Jenin area.

Inside the cell's vehicle, security forces found and seized an M-16.

This crackdown occurred 24 hours after a terror attack from Jenin-area terrorists shook Tel Aviv on Saturday night.The IDF added that it would provide additional information shortly.