Shin Bet arrests suspects in connection to Tel Aviv terror attack

The Shin Bet arrested several individuals suspected of involvement in Saturday's shooting attack in Tel Aviv, according to Israeli media. The information was released for publication on Sunday.

The suspects arrested by the Israeli security apparatus are family members of Kamal Abu Ahmed, the deceased Palestinian terrorist. Investigations are currently underway regarding the events and circumstances that led up to the shooting.

The attack itself unfolded on Saturday afternoon at the Nahalat Binyamin pedestrian mall and resulted in the death of Tel Aviv city inspector Chen Amir.

Israeli security is currently undergoing investigative efforts to determine how Abu Ahmed first entered Israel proper and how he made his way to Tel Aviv after crossing the border.

The Shin Bet is also looking into whether the suspects arrested on Sunday, knew about the attack (and if so, to what degree), whether they assisted Abu Ahmedin in getting to Tel Aviv, or if they helped him to acquire the firearm used in the attack.

The Israeli security service is additionally attempting to determine what the terrorist's initial aims were, specifically whether he intended to carry out the attack during the demonstrations in Tel Aviv, in Nahalat Binyamin, or elsewhere.

They are also trying to learn if anyone in Tel Aviv had been made aware of Abu Ahmed and his intentions prior to the attack.

Over the night on Saturday into Sunday, border police and IDF forces in the village of Romana mapped out the house of the terrorist.

During the operation, a bomb was thrown at the Israeli forces who responded with live fire. Over the course of the activities, four wanted persons were arrested.

This is a developing story.