Biden warns ‘others’ not to attack Israel, offers ‘rock solid support’

United States President Joe Biden warned “others" against joining Hamas and attacking Israel after he called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday and pledged to provide “all appropriate means of support” to the Jewish state.

“Terrorism is never justified. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people,” Biden said after Hamas opened an unprecedented war against the Jewish state at 6:20 a.m. on Saturday through armed infiltrations and rocket fire, killing over 200, and kidnapping others.

“The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation. My Administration’s support for Israel’s security is rock solid and unwavering," Biden stressed amid concern that Hamas’s assault was the start of a wider war against the Jewish state. Concern has been high that Hezbollah, which like Hamas is an Iranian proxy group, would attack Israel along its northern border.

“This morning, I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu about the horrific and ongoing attacks in Israel. The United States unequivocally condemns this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza,” Biden said. US PRESIDENT Joe Biden meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York last month (credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

“I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel. Terrorism is never justified. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people,” he stressed.

"Jill and I are keeping in our prayers all of the families who have been hurt by this violence. We are heartbroken by the lives that have been tragically cut short and hope for a swift recovery for all those who have been wounded,” Biden said. He added, that “My team and I are tracking this situation closely, and I will remain in close touch with Prime Minister Netanyahu.”

Biden was among many top US officials, world leaders, and diplomats who spoke out in support of Israel as the IDF launched a major Gaza offensive in response called Operation Swords of Iron.

Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog spoke with a host of world leaders and top diplomats throughout the day.

Other countries expressing solidarity with Israel

French President Emmanuel Macron, who also spoke with both men said,“France stands in solidarity with Israel and the Israelis, committed to their security and their right to defend themselves.”

The United Nations Security Council called a special meeting for Sunday to discuss the emergency situation. Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan called on the UNSC to “unequivocally condemn” Hamas’ assault on Israel.

“Israel expects and demands the solidarity and support of all those in the international community who oppose this barbaric terrorism.”

“It will not tolerate moral equivalence between those defending against this terrorism and those defending against this terrorism and those perpetrating it.

“There can be no option other than zero tolerance for Hamas’ war crimes and genocidal agenda,” he wrote.

Erdan reminded the UNSC that “Iran supports and finances Hamas and other terrorist organizations in Gaza, providing various weapons to the terrorist organization, which were brutally turned against innocent Israeli civilians today.”

Hama’s war against Israel comes amid a US push for a security pact with Saudi Arabia to counter Iran. It would include a possible US security pact with Jerusalem, A Saudi normalization deal with Israel and a possible interim agreement with the Palestinians.