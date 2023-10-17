Boarding house opens for dogs left behind in war-torn southern Israel

Amid the devastating aftermath of the kibbutzim massacre in the south, many residents find themselves displaced and concerned about the fate of their beloved pets.

In response to this urgent need, a veterinary team is organizing a rescue operation to provide care for the abandoned dogs.

Who to contact

A local veterinary clinic is leading this crucial initiative and asks anyone with information about dogs left in the Gaza border communities to contact Adam at 052-664-3364 or Yoav at 052-866-9964.

WhatsApp screenshot

In addition, there is a local initiative to provide donations of beds, mattresses, blankets, food, medicine, puppy fences, training aids, flight cages, and extra yard fences for these families or soldiers who were drafted and leaving pets behind.

To contribute, please get in touch with Einat Hasson at 050-464-4364 for the collection and delivery of donations. Hasson will collect the equipment and guarantee timely delivery tomorrow. Your support, in any capacity, will be greatly appreciated.