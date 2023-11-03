Blinken: Shockingly many have forgotten Hamas brutality on October 7

It’s shocking that so many people appear to have forgotten the brutality of the Hamas October 7 attack, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, as he argued that Israel has an undisputed right to defend itself. “It is striking and in some ways shocking that the brutality of the slaughter has receded so quickly in the memories of so many,” Blinken said. He spoke during a one day visit to Israel, close to one month since the start of the Gaza War which was sparked by the Hamas killing of over 1,400 people and its seizure of over 240 captives.

Blinken's fourth visit to the Middle East since October 7th

“Thirty-five Americans were murdered that day as well, and more than 200 foreign nationals from 35 countries,” Blinken said as he pointed to the global impact of the event.

He recalled that this was his fourth visit to Israel since the start of the war and that US President Joe Biden had also made a solidarity trip.