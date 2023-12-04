Did Saudi Arabia tell Iran it must stop its regional weapons shipments?

Saudi Arabia has reached out to Iran, offering to strengthen cooperation and invest in its economy. However, this offer comes with a condition: Iran must stop its regional weapons shipments, thereby halting the escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Sources familiar with the matter reveal that this proposal has been communicated through various channels since the recent Hamas attack on Israel and the ensuing war in Gaza.

Concerns over expanding conflict

As tensions between Israel and Hamas continue to escalate, concerns are mounting over the potential spread of the conflict in the region, attracting more actors hostile to Israel. These fears are already materializing. On October 19, the United States military intercepted cruise missiles and drones launched by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea towards Israel.

The Houthi rebels, who control the Yemeni capital and its surrounding areas, are a local social movement of the Shia population in Yemen. They initially engaged in educational and community activities as an alternative to the neglect of the central government.

However, Iran recognized their potential and transformed them into a formidable militia fighting the regime, serving Iran's regional interests.