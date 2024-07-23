Preparing for war: Haifa mayor describes city's infrastructure changes tensions in North escalate

Haifa mayor Yona Yahav spoke this past Monday with Lior Rosenfeld on Radio North 104.5FM about the escalation of the war in the North and his entry into political office amidst the security situation.

Yahav began, "I cannot speak on behalf of the North as I don't know exactly what's happening there. No one updates me, as if we are not the largest and most important city in the North. Tomorrow, the Home Front Command is coming to see us for the first time, and we will see what they have to say. We are doing everything to ensure that the city itself and our residents are safe and know what to do in case, God forbid, missiles fall on us. They are more accurate than those in 2006."

Yahav also discussed the city's preparations for a war in the North.

"We are now changing the entire method of building public structures," Yahav said. "We are preparing them for prolonged stays. The minimum will be four consecutive days in shelters and such buildings, which require preparation. For example, installing toilets, which we don't have today, and we have given instructions to build them in places close to where new houses are being built. This has been fully understood, and developers have begun to understand that the talk about evacuation and reconstruction has undergone drastic changes in light of the security situation. For example, road width needs to be maintained for the sake of evacuating residents on these roads. These are things that were not considered until now and must now be taken into account."

Yonah Yahav (credit: ASLAN ABGANA)

Yahav's plans for the success of Haifa's future

Yahav then discussed his appeal to the transportation minister to stop the Highway 23 Carmel Tunnels' toll charge.

"We called on the transportation minister to stop the discrimination. Haifa and the North are always discriminated against compared to central Israel, and there's no reason for this. There are huge tunnels dug in Jerusalem that do not cost residents any money to pass through. There's no reason why the tunnels dug in Haifa should include a toll. I speak on behalf of Haifa residents, and we are preparing to petition if we do not receive an answer."

Regarding his entry into his mayoral role about three months ago, Yahav said, "I found a completely ruined city. They destroyed the municipality, and it’s very difficult to move things around. I don't understand how residents sat idly by and kept quiet. We are trying to go to government offices to fix relations, to get funds, to move projects to bring in fees - and we are doing all this in a short time.

"The ministers are acting openly and with the goodwill to help. I am now waiting for the money on the table. The casino building in Bat Galim will be a luxurious hotel on the Bat Galim seashore. This neighborhood will undergo a complete transformation and will be the most beautiful neighborhood in the country. It will also be the only neighborhood facing a recognized beach. We came to make a change, and we will succeed."

In conclusion, he touched on the issue of wild boars: "You won't be able to follow them because soon you won't see them anymore."