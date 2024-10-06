IDF invasion keeps pressure on Hezbollah - analysis

The IDF on Sunday undertook around 150 airstrikes in support of ground troops Divisions 98 and 36, which have been operating in southern Lebanon since September 30.

IDF Col. Or Volozinsky of Brigade 188 said that his forces were destroying large amounts of Hezbollah Radwan forces weapons stored in almost every house.

In one house alone, the IDF found dozens of anti-tank missiles.

The anti-tank missiles are Hezbollah's main threat against IDF invading forces and caused deaths and injuries to IDF soldiers on October 2.

Since that incident, however, Volozinsky said the IDF has adjusted its tactics to generally only enter new areas after having used greater amounts of artillery, tank fire, and air strikes to clear out potential Hezbollah ambush forces. IDF soldiers operate in southern Lebanon. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Significant timing possible

IDF sources did start to signal that they expect to be in Lebanon longer than the two to three weeks originally set down by top IDF officials when the invasion started.

In addition, the IDF noted that the air force killed the Hezbollah commander who planned the anti-tank missile attack, which killed two Israelis in Kfar Yuval in the North on January 14.

With almost a week having passed since the start of the invasion, IDF sources suggested they were still just at the very beginning of taking apart Hezbollah's capabilities in southern Lebanon and that significant time could be needed to carry out the mission properly.

Given that most of the world opposed any invasion, pressure could quickly ratchet up on Israel if it continues past the original few declared weeks.

Given that most of the world opposed any invasion, pressure could quickly ratchet up on Israel if it continues past the original few declared weeks.

At the same time, the number of dying Lebanese civilians has dropped significantly in recent days since most had evacuated southern Lebanon before the invasion began.

To date, Hezbollah has only provided a small number of spots of resistance during the invasion, far less than during the 2006 Second Lebanon War.

Late Sunday night, the IDF continued to close off border towns for military use, adding Manrah, Yiftach, and Malchiah to several towns that have been closed off since last week.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has maintained rocket fire both on the northern border and deeper into Israel, including with a direct hit on a residence in Maalot, though there were no reported injuries.

The IDF estimated Hezbollah fired around 25 rockets midday and around 30 rockets overnight between Saturday and Sunday.