Balloon launches into Israel continue, as Hamas threatens escalation

An incendiary balloon landed in the yard of a house in Sderot on Tuesday morning, causing light damage and no injuries. Police sappers arrived at the scene to deal with the device.

The Hof Ashkelon Regional Council announced that two fires broke out in the area on Tuesday morning. One fire was reported near a greenhouse in one of the towns in the regional council and was extinguished by a local resident and another fire broke out later near one of the towns in the area.

Earlier on Tuesday, an explosive balloon detonated as police sappers arrived to the site where it landed in the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council. No injuries or damage were reported.

"This incident again illustrates the danger inherent in the balloons and suspicious items," said Israel Police in a statement. "We once again appeal to the public that in any case that raises suspicion, contact the [police] hotline [by dialing] 100 and leave the handling [of the issue] to the police forces who are trained for this."

On Monday, an Egyptian envoy met with Hamas in Gaza to attempt to prevent an escalation. Hamas gave the envoy a list of demands, which included extending the fishing zone to 20 nautical miles, permitting the import of dual-use materials, increasing work permits and a number of industrial and infrastructure projects, according to the Lebanese pro-Hezbollah Al-Akhbar news.

Gaza's electricity company will halt operations on Tuesday due to a lack of fuel caused by the ban on fuel imports through the Kerem Shalom Crossing implemented by Israel after continued violence from Gaza. Electricity will only be available in the Strip for about three to four hours per day, according to Palestinian reports.

The terrorist group warned the Egyptian envoy on Monday that "Palestinian patience has run out" and that the groups in Gaza are "ready to escalate and not afraid."

The balloon units warned on Tuesday that they would not stop the launches "for free" and that the "old understandings are useless and there are new demands."

"Today we are talking about balloons, and we are not afraid to bring in the [rocket] launchers," warned the units on a Telegram channel reportedly run by the Sons of Al-Zawari balloon unit.

On Monday night, the IDF carried out airstrikes on targets in the Gaza Strip in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday morning, hitting Hamas targets and infrastructure. The military stated that the strikes were carried out in response to incendiary balloons sent from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory throughout the day, causing fires in which a children's preschool and some 150 of hectares of agricultural land were burned.

Celia Jean and Aaron Reich contributed to this report.

Terrorists in the Gaza Strip continued to launch incendiary and explosive balloons towards Israel and threatened to intensify the launches, as Egypt continued attempts to prevent an escalation on Tuesday.