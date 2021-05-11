The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Buildings hit, streets burning: The images Hamas, Iran wanted - analysis

Images are important. The images of the Israeli police in the al-Aqsa mosque helped to create an excuse for violence.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MAY 11, 2021 22:33
A burnt out bus after a day of riots in Lod, Israel, May 11, 2021 (photo credit: Courtesy)
A burnt out bus after a day of riots in Lod, Israel, May 11, 2021
(photo credit: Courtesy)
 The images coming from Israel of a massive fire south of Ashkelon, a bus blown up, fires near a gas station and also interceptions near the airport are a message to the region. They appear to show an Israel that is more vulnerable than anytime in recent memory.
One might have to reach back to 2009 or 2006 for this sense, but even then it was regional. This has serious ramifications because Iran and Hezbollah may think Israel weaker than it is.  
Images are important. The images of the Israeli police in the al-Aqsa mosque helped to create an excuse for violence. There have been clashes in Haifa, Lod, Ramle, Acre, Nazareth and other cities in Israel. There have been clashes in the south in Bedouin communities and attacks on a synagogue. People have been injured and several shot. This is a reminder of the era of the riots that set off the Second Intifada, that also swept Israel. It is a reminder of vulnerability.  
For the media that are pro-Iran the narrative is clear. Al-Mayadeen celebrates that Israel was “astonished” by the huge volume of rocket fire. Pro-Iran commentators say Israel has failed leadership. Tehran’s leadership is saying Israel only understands force and that “resistance is the sole way” to confront Israel.  
Images showing celebrations in Jerusalem and in Umm al-Fahm by Arab demonstrators are also being broadcast in the region. This has implications that are more broad than whether Hamas has achieved much with firing more than 700 rockets. 
It may be that actually the damage is not so large in comparison to what it could have been. However, the overall story is about images and narratives. The narrative in Israel is to cast doubt on the leadership, question whether the prime minister has empowered Hamas and whether Iron Dome is able to stop enough rockets. These questions lead to what might happen in a conflict with Hezbollah. The hesitancy of the government to strike back at Gaza also enables to focus to remain on the destruction wrought between Tel Aviv and Ashkelon.  


Tags Gaza Hamas Iran rockets Israeli Palestinian Conflict
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

It's time to stand with Israel against Hamas rockets - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

How Palestinians lost Jerusalem to Israel - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

When did a left-wing government become a danger? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MK Sharren Haskel (Likud)

HRW exploits human tragedy to further its political agenda - opinion

 By SHARREN HASKEL

Seeing the news in Israel from the outside - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

Temple Mount violence: Netanyahu says Israel protects right to worship

Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.
3

Chinese rocket Long March 5B crashes near Maldives

Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang
4

Massive fire breaks out near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant - Watch

Fire at shipyard in Bushehr, Iran, July 15, 2020
5

Who won? WATCH dance-off between Israeli and Egyptian soldiers on border

ONE OF many identical Egyptian border outposts positioned at regular intervals along the fence.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by