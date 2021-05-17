The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Celeb battles heat up on social media over Israeli, Palestinian conflict

This war is playing out on the battlefield of social media as well as on the streets of Israel and Gaza, and celebrities supporting both sides have spoken out, receiving both backlash and praise.

By HANNAH BROWN  
MAY 17, 2021 18:21
Actress Gal Gadot receives the 2018 #See Her award at the 23rd Critics’ Choice Awards for her performance in "Wonder Woman." (photo credit: REUTERS)
Actress Gal Gadot receives the 2018 #See Her award at the 23rd Critics’ Choice Awards for her performance in "Wonder Woman."
(photo credit: REUTERS)
As soon as the first rocket barrages were fired from Gaza last week, Israelis looked to Gal Gadot, the most popular international star from Israel, to speak out. The Wonder Woman star has taken on the role of unofficial Israeli ambassador in recent years, teaching late-night talk show host Conan O’Brien Israeli customs for warding off the evil eye and sharing quintessentially Israeli treats such as sufganiyot (Hanukkah donuts) and Elite chocolate on Jimmy Fallon’s show. On Wednesday, Gadot released a carefully worded statement on her social media accounts decrying the war and violence, using rather generic language and not assigning blame. However, her words ignited a backlash and she disabled comments on her Instagram and Twitter accounts. 
Her statement read: “My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long. Israel deserves to live as a free, safe nation. Our neighbors deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace. I pray for better days.”
Her words received a great deal of attention. The Pnai Plus website may have indulged in a bit of hyperbole when it headlined an article about the controversy, “‘Wonder Woman wake up!’ How Gal Gadot became a public enemy,” but many did criticize the superstar. 
In a typical tweet, a Twitter user called Luna retweeted a picture advertising Gadot’s latest movie, Wonder Woman 1984, and wrote above it: “don't watch this. DO NOT support gal gadot. she has openly and directly been supporting the genocide in palestine. y'all didn't listen to us before, PLEASE listen now.”
Many comments were positive, however. US Senator Ted Cruz praised her, tweeting, “God bless @GalGadot.” A Twitter used named Greg Price wrote, “The internet is angry at Gal Gadot because she's an IDF veteran, which all Israelis are required to serve in for at least two years, and had the audacity to share a heartwarming message for peace in the conflict.
Although the hashtags #BoycottGalGadot and #BoycottWonderWoman have been trending, it is not likely that Gadot will suffer for her choice to speak out. In fact, her Instagram following actually increased after her statement, from 53.3 to 53.4 million followers. Her films have already been officially banned in much of the Arab world, although unofficially, they are streamed by many Arabs.
Gadot usually steers clear of politics, although in 2019, she did post, ”Love your neighbor as yourself,” after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was not “a state of all its citizens.” In 2020, she was the subject of ridicule after she posted an out-of-tune celebrity singalong of “Imagine,” at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. 
Models Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, whose father is Palestinian, and who have, respectively, 66.4 million and 42.3 million Instagram followers, posted multiple pro-Palestinian messages over the last week, including photos from pro-Palestinian rallies in the US. Bella also posted a comic strip which purporting to explain the situation, which has since been removed. The Israeli government reproached Bella via Twitter.
 
Singer Dua Lipa, who is reportedly dating the Hadids’ brother, Anwar, posted similar messages. The musician, The Weeknd, posted a message to “support Jerusalem” as a nod to the families in Sheikh Jarrah. 
One person who got angry at both the Hadid sisters and Gadot was Yair Netanyahu, the prime minister’s son, who tweeted, “The models of Palestinian descent Gigi and Bella Hadid, with millions of followers, have been conducting antisemitic propaganda against Israel 24/7 since the beginning of the mess. The only Israeli figure, with the same number of followers, and with the power of an international celeb, who can give them a fight in publicity is Gal Gadot. She chose to write a neutral post as if she was from Switzerland.”
Another celebrity who made waves decrying the suffering on both sides was pop diva, Rihanna, who posted on Instagram, ““My heart is breaking with the violence I’m seeing displayed between Israel and Palestine. I can’t bear to see it! Innocent Israeli and Palestinian children are hiding in bomb shelters...” Many criticized the singer for this post. Back in 2014, she tweeted #FreePalestine a post that was reportedly reweeted nearly 70,000 times before she took it down.
If a photo of Twilight star Kristen Stewart, supposedly from a Facebook post, showing the actress wearing a kafiyah and mourning the death of the Palestinian fan who gave her the scarf in an Israeli airstrike seemed too good to be true, that’s because it was. The Egyptian website Ahram Online discovered the fake, posting the photo with the kafiya alongside the original photo to prove that the garment was photoshopped in. The site also revealed that the site was registered to a Facebook user named Sean Potter, who apparently recently changed the name. The post has been removed. 
Celebrities who actually did support the Palestinians include actor Mark Ruffalo, musician Roger Waters and actress Lena Headey. 
A number of talk-show hosts weighed in, most recently John Oliver, who emphasized the disproportionate nature of the casualty figures on both sides, as did Trevor Noah on the Daily Show earlier in the week. Oliver said on his show, Last Week Tonight, “Look, there is a real tendency, particularly in America, to both-sides this situation. And I am not saying that there aren’t some areas where that’s warranted, but it’s important to recognize there are also areas where it’s simply not. Both sides are firing rockets, but one side has one of the most advanced militaries in the world. Both sides are suffering heartbreaking casualties, but one side is suffering them exponentially. . . . if you believe Israel’s actions are warranted and proportionate this week, you’re welcome to try and make that argument."
While there is talk of an imminent ceasefire, the social-media fight will likely continue.
The writer's novel, If I Could Tell You, is available at https://amzn.to/33NwgxG


Tags pro israel celebrities pro palestinian celebrities Israel Palestine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Bennett should reconsider joining unity coalition, Israel needs change

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Former Canadian Justice Minister Irwin Cotler’s daughter, attorney Michal Cotler-Wunsh

Why Israel needs olim just as much as olim need Israel- Opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

My Word: Unmasking Hamas’s unholy war

 By LIAT COLLINS
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein.

The Sinai formula: how it can impact our everyday lives

 By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Ruthie Blum

Is Israel on the verge of a Hamas-abetted civil war? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
3

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
4

Soldier killed as cabinet okays more attacks

Damage caused to a building in Petah Tikva by Hamas rocket fire, May 13, 2021
5

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by