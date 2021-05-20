The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Ex-IDF chief Eisenkot: Hezbollah worried by Israel’s might

“Hezbollah is following and is worried, in my opinion, about what they see.”

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MAY 20, 2021 20:30
IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 19, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 19, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Former IDF chief-of-staff Gadi Eisenkot said on Thursday that Hezbollah will be deeply concerned by the IDF’s display of power against Hamas in the current round of fighting with the Gaza Strip.
“Hezbollah is following and is worried, in my opinion, about what they see.”
Speaking at an INSS conference held online, Eisenkot continued: “They see our intelligence and attack capabilities and the defense capability in the current conflict, which exists both in the southern and northern arenas,” meaning Hezbollah would need to contend with the same IDF defenses.
Conversely, the former IDF chief said: “they are getting significant encouragement that Israel is using force and that despite this, Hamas, the weakest enemy in our area, is still able to fire rockets into all of Israel.”
He said it was for the political decision-makers to ensure that the current round of fighting ends in a way which “deters our enemies.”
Also, regarding Hezbollah, Eisenkot said: “I couldn’t tell the citizenry in May 2019 that the biggest challenges were not [fire] balloons,” and other issues the media had focused on, but Iran smuggling precision weapons to Hezbollah.
Eisenkot said Hamas had invested heavily in Gaza’s tunnels for more than 10 years as a strategic component of its fighting strategy and that Israel’s destruction of sizable portions of the network was “one of the most impressive accomplishments of this conflict.”
He said the tunnels had been used as a safe space for Hamas's fighters in which to move around and hide weapons but this asset was now lost and he didn’t believe they would be able to rebuild the dozens of kilometers that had been wrecked in Israel’s precision bombings.


Tags Israel Gaza Hezbollah IDF
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to remember to plan a Gaza exit strategy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Jewish, Arab conflict not symmetrical, but both sides need to douse flames

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

Echoing Hamas’s narrative on Israel-Gaza conflict enables terror - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Dr. Jonathan Schanzer

Sheikh Jarrah is the latest ‘single point of failure’ fiction - opinion

 By JONATHAN SCHANZER, DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
3

Security cabinet meets as pressure mounts on Israel to end Gaza operation

Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards the Gaza Strip from their position along the border with the Gaza Strip on May 16, 2021.
4

Hezbollah member killed after trying to cross into Israel from Lebanon

Israeli soldiers guard in Metula, on the border between Israel and Lebanon, northern Israel, on May 15, 2021, after earlier today Lebanese protesters crossed the Israeli border fence.
5

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by