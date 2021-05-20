Rocket strikes Ashkelon house, leaving 26-year-old with light injuries

The man was taken to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon with the help of Magen David Adom (MDA) for treatment.

Ashkelon Mayor Tomer Glam asked residents not to come to the scene where the rocket fell, saying in a statement that "The silence is dangerous and here we see how in seconds we [can see] a direct hit inside the city. We are still in a state of war and care must be taken to adhere to the guidelines."

The IDF struck Hamas tunnels in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday as a result of continued rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, the IDF spokesperson said.

The IDF attacked two tunnels that were under construction, as well as two other tunnels used for offensive operations against Israel in Gaza City and Beit Hanoun.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Meanwhile, in Beersheba, firefighting and rescue teams responded to a direct rocket hit in the city, which led them to search for potential casualties, trapped people and cut off electricity to residents at risk.This is a developing story.