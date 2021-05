Rocket strikes Ashkelon house, leaving 26-year-old with light injuries

A rocket originating from the Gaza Strip struck a house in Ashkelon on Thursday, leaving a 26-year-old man with slight injuries due to glass shards and other house debris as a result of the attack.

The man was taken to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon with the help of Magen David Adom (MDA) for treatment.

The spokesperson for Ashkelon's municipality said that there were also reports of two more rockets slamming into the Ashkelon metropolitan area.

Ashkelon Mayor Tomer Glam asked residents not to come to the scene where the rocket fell, saying in a statement that "The silence is dangerous and here we see how in seconds we [can see] a direct hit inside the city. We are still in a state of war and care must be taken to adhere to the guidelines."