Fatah posts song calling for Jerusalem to 'be freed of Jews'

The Palestinian Authority has been harshly critical of the Abraham Accords, and has accused the Gulf states of "betraying" the Palestinian cause.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 22, 2020 19:38
Marching around the gates to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City on Tisha Be'av eve, 2019 (photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)
Marching around the gates to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City on Tisha Be'av eve, 2019
(photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)
The Palestinian Authority's ruling Fatah movement posted a video on its official Facebook page in mid-October, showing a song that called for Jerusalem "to be freed of the Jews" and for Arabs to prepare "The Jews' graveyard," Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reported.
The song is an excerpt of "Our Jerusalem," a 2017 song calling on Arabs and Muslim world to unite and "redeem" Jerusalem from the Jewish state. It was first published in December 2017, following US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, PMW reported.
The lyrics of the song state the following:
“When the Arabness becomes heretical
and it becomes Zionist
and American
We will come to you [Jerusalem]
with the knights of Allah
Rejoice!
You’ll be freed of the Jews
We will redeem you
The borders [between the Arabs] will be broken down
And we will be united
This is the Jews’ graveyard.”
According to PMW, the statement of "Arabness" becoming "heretical, Zionist, and American" is reflective of the recent establishment of formal ties between Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. The Palestinian Authority has been harshly critical of the Abraham Accords, and has accused the Gulf states of "betraying" the Palestinian cause.
This was further expanded upon in a PMW report from October 19.
According to PMW, in a September 15 broadcast on official PA TV, Fatah Central Committee secretary Jibril Rajoub went so far as to compare Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the World War II-era fascist leader of Italy Benito Mussolini, and the Bahraini and Emirati foreign ministers to "worms."
“At this circus (i.e., ‎signing of peace treaties at the White House), I think the swamps ‎have dried up and these worms (i.e., UAE and Bahrain leaders) ‎have become exposed to the sun. Who would have believed that an ‎Arab leader would stand like a dwarf facing Netanyahu and not mention Jerusalem?
"I think that even their ‎speeches were written for them at the White House, and certainly in ‎Tel Aviv of course…This is a ridiculous, stupid, and cheap comedy… ‎What happened is [the result of] dictates from the current fascist ‎administration, and this racist whose name is Netanyahu who is a ‎distorted copy of Mussolini, and of everything that happened in the ‎‎1930s and 1940s in Europe.”‎
On a September 10 broadcast, Mahmoud al-Habbash, religious affairs and Islamic relations adviser to PA President Mahmoud Abbas, outright called them "enemies of Islamic society."
We’ll take this phenomenon (i.e., peace ‎between the UAE and Bahrain and Israel)… the period of Prophet ‎‎[Muhammad] – this ugly and awful phenomenon appeared, the ‎phenomenon of hypocrisy and hypocrites who are [not only] ‎superficially affiliated with Islamic society but are actually enemies ‎of the Islamic society.”‎
This was later followed up by comments made by official Fatah spokesperson Osama al-Qawasami on September 23, who stated that the UAE and Bahrain would likely be willing to erase verses of the Koran should the US demand it.
“I say to all the Arab ‎leaders, to those who have normalized and to those who are thinking ‎and dreaming that they can normalize: If you think that through ‎normalization with Israel you can be saved, you are hallucinating. ‎Who brings the fox into his home? Israel does not want the ‎success of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, or any state in the ‎region. It is interested in fragmenting the region. It is interested in ‎Iraq being destroyed and Syria being destroyed, and they will ‎anticipate the destruction of all the Gulf states…
"Today they praise ‎Israel – sheikhs who unfortunately have changed and become ‎hypocrites – and they say that Israel is the state of peace… I fear ‎that tomorrow the US and the White House will ask you to erase ‎the Hadiths (i.e., Prophetic sayings) and the verses of the Quran ‎that are connected to Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem, and you ‎‎(i.e, the UAE and Bahrain) will agree to this.”‎


