The first direct charter from Tel Aviv to Rabat is set to depart from Ben-Gurion Airport today.White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, where they will look to advance the US-brokered Israeli-Moroccan normalization deal.While in Rabat, the US and Israeli delegations are expected to sign the first documents that are part of the Israel-Morocco normalization deal, which both countries announced earlier this month. Morocco is the fourth Arab and Muslim country to normalize ties with Israel under the US-brokered Abraham Accords. The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have ratified deals with the Jewish state. Sudan and Morocco have issued declarations.The El Al flight to Morocco will transport a delegation led by
Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.
