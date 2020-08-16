The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Five times Israel took big steps towards the Israel-UAE agreement

Here are the five critical steps undertook to reach last week’s major achievement: the "Abraham Accord."

By SARAH CHEMLA  
AUGUST 16, 2020 22:51
Trump announces UAE-Israel agreement, flanked by US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and advisor Jared Kushner. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
Trump announces UAE-Israel agreement, flanked by US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and advisor Jared Kushner.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
Normalization did not happen in one day.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made that clear during his press conference after the announcement on Thursday afternoon that a peace agreement was signed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), N12 reported.
Netanyahu also declared that he had been working on this agreement with the Emirates for a long time. He told Fox News on Sunday that he has been speaking with leaders from Arab countries in addition to the UAE following the American-mediated peace deal announced last week between the two countries.
"We are making history, and we are changing history," Netanyahu claimed. "It is good for the United States and it is good for Israel."
But what happened to the fight for sovereignty over Judea and Samaria? Was this agreement part of the Trump peace plan?
Here are five critical steps taken to reach last week’s major achievement: the "Abraham Accord."
Step 1: On January 28, Trump presented his Peace Plan "Peace to Prosperity.”
At the end of January, US President Donald Trump unveiled his peace plan for the Middle East at the White House at a press conference where Netanyahu was present.
That evening, Netanyahu held a briefing in which he talked about applying almost immediate sovereignty over Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria.
However, Jared Kushner, Trump's adviser and son-in-law, arrived the next day in Washington and asked Netanyahu to wait with such an announcement.
Step 2: On May 17, a national unity government was formed in Israel. 
The national unity government was formed and Netanyahu kept his line of action to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, saying that this must be done under the Trump administration with the support of US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, or otherwise, it will never happen. He decided that July 1st will be the deadline for annexation.
Netanyahu said then that "It is always possible to reach an understanding with the Gulf states, but first we will take what is possible from Trump."
In the Emirates, Jordan and Egypt, they began to understand that the annexation plan is really serious.
"I want to publish an article against annexation and offer this deal of normalization in exchange for annexation," Yusef al-Utayba, Emirates Ambassador to the US then told Haim Saban, an Israeli-American media producer. To what Saban answered: "Go and turn to the Israelis."
Step 3: By the end of June, US envoy Avi Berkowitz visited Israel.
Berkowitz, Special US Representative for International Negotiations, met with the prime minister and clarified with Netanyahu that first, there will have to be a reconsideration for the annexation, and second, he raised the possibility of this peace deal, a proposition raised by the Emirates itself. This is how the negotiations began.
Step 4: On July 1st, the deadline for annexation expired.
The deadline for annexation expired on July 1st without a glimpse of annexation in sight. Throughout July, hectic negotiations took place between Israel, Washington and the Emirates.
Step 5: August - from the trip of the head of the Mossad to Netanyahu's statement
At the beginning of August, Yossi Cohen, the head of the Mossad, traveled to the Emirates, and a week later, an understanding was found. In the meantime, all parties are maintaining a stalemate.
Only at the very last minute, Netanyahu updated Benny Gantz, Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister, and Gabi Ashkenazi, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Finally, on August 13, Trump, followed by Netanyahu, announced the historic peace agreement Between Israel and the Emirates.


