The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Gaza factions threaten escalation, lash out at Egypt over reconstruction delays

Factions in Gaza attacked Egypt for what they said was a deliberate delay of reconstruction in the coastal enclave.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2021 19:59

Updated: DECEMBER 7, 2021 20:09
IRON DOME interceptors destroy rockets launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel in the skies over Ashkelon in May. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
IRON DOME interceptors destroy rockets launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel in the skies over Ashkelon in May.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip have threatened to implement a gradual escalation against Israel if their demands are not met concerning reconstruction and the blockade on the Strip, complaining that Egypt is deliberately delaying the reconstruction process, according to Arabic media.
Sources from the factions told the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen on Monday that the Egyptians did not respond to a position paper presented by Hamas recently, claiming that Egypt is deliberately delaying the reconstruction process in the coastal enclave.
The sources warned that Hamas and the other factions in Gaza have set a deadline for the end of this year and would begin a gradual escalation starting next week. The sources added that Egypt refused the entry of a large Hamas delegation which was scheduled to visit Cairo at the end of November.
A "leading source" in Hamas told Al-Jazeera on Monday that the movement is studying options for an escalation with Israel, also expressing "strong dissatisfaction" with Egypt's behavior, saying that it has been reluctant in implementing its promises to Gaza. The source, pointing to what they called Israeli attacks on al-Aqsa Mosque and the tightening of measures against Palestinian prisoners, warned that this would "explode the situation."
The Hamas source also claimed that Egypt has been preventing thousands of people from leaving the Gaza Strip without reason. "Egypt's behavior is considered an abandonment of its commitment to compel Israel in return for the resistance's commitment to the truce," the source told Al-Jazeera.
Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas guard at the Rafah border crossing to Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90) Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas guard at the Rafah border crossing to Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
On Tuesday, Hamas member Suhail al-Hindi told the Palestinian al-Ayyam news that the factions could no longer accept the tightening of the blockade on Gaza and the prevention of reconstruction, warning that they would not remain silent for long.
Unlike the Al-Jazeera and Al-Mayadeen reports, al-Hindi told al-Ayyam that Egypt had made great efforts as a mediator to resolve the various issues. The Hamas official stressed that the factions would "have their say" in the coming days.
Additionally on Tuesday, Palestinian media reported that the factions in Gaza had warned against Israel's procrastination in lifting the siege on Gaza, calling on mediators to assume their responsibilities "before it is too late."
The reports indicated that the "gradual escalation" would likely begin with measures referred to as "popular resistance," usually referring to incendiary and explosive balloons, as well as riots and demonstrations along the Gaza border.
The situation between Gaza and Israel has remained relatively calm since Operation Guardian of the Walls in May, except for a spike in clashes which took place in August.
Despite the claims that Egypt is holding up reconstruction efforts, it signed agreements with Qatar to supply fuel and basic building materials to the Gaza Strip in November.
The expressions of disappointment with Egypt come two weeks after Palestinian Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhlah attacked Hamas for accepting and facilitating economic aid approved by Israel, saying the aid provided by Egypt to Gaza was an attempt by Israel to "tame Gaza" with economic incentives.
"The resistance should not play the role of an agent in facilitating the work of citizens within the Israeli entity," stressed the PIJ leader in an interview with Al-Mayadeen. "Israel wants to turn the West Bank and Gaza into warehouses for workers, and this is something we do not accept.
"Israel considers Gaza a time bomb that it wants to dismantle, and the new facilities come within this framework," he said. "Everyone in the region is betting that the resistance will become afraid for privileges and facilities and will not enter into a war."
Delegations from both Hamas and the PIJ held talks with Egypt's Intelligence Minister Maj.-Gen. Abbas Kamel in Cairo in October, discussing efforts to reach an extended ceasefire and prisoner swap. Mixed reports from the past few months have claimed both that significant progress was made on these two issues and that little to no progress had been made.


Tags Israel Egypt Gaza Hamas Palestinian Islamic Jihad
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must do its part to fight the global environmental crisis - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg

Haredim did not produce the Hanukkah miracle - opinion

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber.

Gov't optimistically embracing conversion reform - opinion

 By SETH FARBER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Channel 14 as Israel’s Fox News? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
4

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun
5

129 nations ignore Jewish ties to Temple Mount, call it solely Muslim

Jewish visitors on the Temple Mount on Wednesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by