UNRWA discovers terrorist tunnel under Gaza school

A tunnel was discovered under a United Nations school in Gaza, according to a Tuesday announcement from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

UNRWA explained that a "man-made cavity" was identified underneath the school grounds. The area was sectioned off and the tunnel was sealed, the agency said.

Tunnels and weapons continue to be found despite UNRWA objections

"The Agency protested strongly to the relevant authorities in Gaza to express outrage and condemnation of the presence of such a structure underneath one of its installations," said UNRWA in the Tuesday press release. "The presence of a man-made cavity underneath the grounds of an UNRWA school is a serious violation of the Agency’s neutrality and a breach of international law. Moreover, it exposes children and Agency staff to significant security and safety risks."

Tunnels and underground weapons caches belonging to Gazan terrorist groups have previously been discovered under or in close proximity to UNRWA schools.

UNRWA school damaged by fighting in Gaza (credit: REUTERS)

In 2014, a stockpile of 20 rockets were found in an UNRWA school that had been closed for the summer.

Tunnel systems have been built throughout Gaza by the ruling Hamas terrorist organization. The system is used to store and transport munition, serve as bunkers and command and control centers for terrorist officers, and allow safe passage for gunmen who might otherwise be targeted by Israeli air forces during open conflict.

UNRWA has established several schools throughout Gaza and the West Bank, including one girls' school in Beit Anan which recently inaugurated a new community vegetable garden.