The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict Gaza News

UNRWA discovers terrorist tunnel under Gaza school

The UNRWA specifically explained that a "man-made cavity" was identified underneath the school grounds.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 1, 2022 08:02

Updated: DECEMBER 1, 2022 08:04
(TOP) A fighter from the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, is seen inside an underground tunnel, in Gaza, August 18, 2014. (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)
(TOP) A fighter from the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, is seen inside an underground tunnel, in Gaza, August 18, 2014.
(photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

A tunnel was discovered under a United Nations school in Gaza, according to a Tuesday announcement from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

UNRWA explained that a "man-made cavity" was identified underneath the school grounds. The area was sectioned off and the tunnel was sealed, the agency said. 

"The Agency protested strongly to the relevant authorities in Gaza to express outrage and condemnation of the presence of such a structure underneath one of its installations," said UNRWA in the Tuesday press release. "The presence of a man-made cavity underneath the grounds of an UNRWA school is a serious violation of the Agency’s neutrality and a breach of international law. Moreover, it exposes children and Agency staff to significant security and safety risks."

Tunnels and weapons continue to be found despite UNRWA objections

Tunnels and underground weapons caches belonging to Gazan terrorist groups have previously been discovered under or in close proximity to UNRWA schools. 

UNRWA school damaged by fighting in Gaza (credit: REUTERS)UNRWA school damaged by fighting in Gaza (credit: REUTERS)
In 2017, a tunnel was discovered under The Maghazi Elementary Boys A&B School and the Maghazi Preparatory Boys School, which are located on the same premises. The UNRWA Zaitoun Preparatory Boys’ School “A” and Elementary Boys’ School “A” was damaged during the 2021 Operation Guardians of the Wall after a  “appears to be a cavity and a possible tunnel" was hit by an IDF missile strike near the school. UNRWA said that the tunnel was "approximately 7.5 meters below the surface of the school." 

 In 2014, a stockpile of 20 rockets were found in an UNRWA school that had been closed for the summer. 

Tunnel systems have been built throughout Gaza by the ruling Hamas terrorist organization. The system is used to store and transport munition, serve as bunkers and command and control centers for terrorist officers, and allow safe passage for gunmen who might otherwise be targeted by Israeli air forces during open conflict. 

"The presence of a man-made cavity underneath the grounds of an UNRWA school is a serious violation of the Agency’s neutrality and a breach of international law."

UNRWA

UNRWA has established several schools throughout Gaza and the West Bank, including one girls' school in Beit Anan which recently inaugurated a new community vegetable garden. 



Tags Gaza Hamas school gaza tunnels unrwa tunnel Attack Tunnels
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jerusalem bombings: Teenager killed, 19 others injured

Israeli security forces and medics gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022.
2

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3

Israelis shunned at Qatar World Cup: 'You are not welcome'

Scotland v Israel - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 9, 2021 General view as people display signs and Palestine flags outside the stadium before the match Action
4

Jerusalem bombing funeral: 'Aryeh didn't know anger'

Funeral of Aryeh Shechopek who was killed earlier today in a terror attack when two explosions at two bus stops at the entrances to Jerusalem that also left at least another 13 injured.
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by