In a scene reminiscent of historical traumas, a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor confronted Major Ro'i and his soldiers from the Kfir Brigade upon their unexpected entry into his home last Saturday in one of the Kibbutzim near the Gaza border. This man was in hiding, in his safe room, since hundreds of Hamas terrorists had taken over his Kibbutz, many killed in cold blood. Holding onto his gun with trembling hands, the man's initial panic was palpable.

However, once he recognized the familiar emblem of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on their uniforms, relief washed over him. "The moment mirrored my feelings during my liberation from the Holocaust," he confessed to Ro'i, who wasn’t able to trace the name of this elderly man.

This touching meeting served as a backdrop to the myriad of experiences that Ro'i and his brigade faced during the latest wave of terror attacks by Hamas, which resulted in the killing of more than 1,300 Israelis and the kidnapping of close to 200.

"From the start of the war, we've been on the home front," Ro'i recounted in an interview with The Jerusalem Post. "Along with my forces, we've been active in protecting and cleansing the kibbutzim. Our mission was clear: thwart terrorist activities, rescue trapped civilians, and ensure the safety of Israeli residents."

One Shabbat, the usually tranquil day, took a dramatic turn. "Being religious, it was a day of rest for me. Yet, duty called early that morning, necessitating the rapid mobilization of my entire platoon," he said. As they swiftly moved into action, they headed to the intense closure area, working in Kibbutzim like Re'im and Be'eri that had suffered significantly from a deadly massacre. The Kfir brigade, ready to liberate a Holocaust survivor (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Situation in Re'im changed on a moment's notice

In Re'im, a situation escalated rapidly, leading to a grave decision. "We had to collapse a house onto a suspected terrorist," Ro'i recalled with a heavy heart. "We later discovered a family hidden in a safe room within the same house." Asked how houses are “collapsed,” he explained that the IDF uses tanks and tractors.

Ro'i vividly recalled another distressing scene in Be'eri: "I entered a house to find a distraught father mourning the loss of his wife. He mentioned he had nothing left to lose, resigning to watching TV, her lifeless body merely feet away on the couch."

But amidst the heartbreak, Ro'i and his soldiers found moments of humanity, like sipping a drink with the mentioned Holocaust survivor, discussing shared histories, and offering consolation in harrowing times.

Drawing strength from unity, Ro'i remains resilient. "We're strong together, and while this war challenges our spirit, with our outstanding army and unwavering spirit, they won't defeat us."