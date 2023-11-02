The Sun, the United Kingdom's most widely-read newspaper according to data analyzed by PAMCo, published a cover story on Thursday depicting the names and faces of all 32 children being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The cover image features the faces of all 32 children arched around a black box, emblazoned on which is the text: "32 innocent children snatched by terrorists. This is why Israel must fight evil of Hamas. BRING THEM HOME."

The article was also featured prominently on the UK news outlet's website, which included a compilation of video footage depicting, among other things, Hamas taking hostages on October 7, scenes of Hamas's underground tunnel networks, and protests calling for the hostages to be returned home.

On tomorrow's front page: Innocent faces of 32 kids held by Hamas as parents plead to release them https://t.co/IoBITop7N5 pic.twitter.com/rCfaLZBe1G — The Sun (@TheSun) November 1, 2023

Raising awareness of the plight of children held hostage by Hamas in Gaza

Children make up a significant minority (13.33%) of the hostages taken by Hamas on October 7, when terrorists infiltrated southern Israel from the Gaza Strip and carried out a series of massacres and abductions.

The hostage issue remains a major factor in the IDF's ongoing war against Hamas, dubbed Operation Swords of Iron, as Israel works to ensure all of the hostages are freed.

According to the International Criminal Court and the Geneva Conventions, taking hostages during an international or internal conflict is considered a war crime.