UK's most-read paper features Israeli child hostages held in Gaza on front page

The Sun's cover image features the faces of all 32 children held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, abducted from Israel on October 7.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 2, 2023 12:11
The Sun's cover article on November 2, 2023, featuring all children held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. (photo credit: The Sun)
The Sun's cover article on November 2, 2023, featuring all children held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.
(photo credit: The Sun)

The Sun, the United Kingdom's most widely-read newspaper according to data analyzed by PAMCo, published a cover story on Thursday depicting the names and faces of all 32 children being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The cover image features the faces of all 32 children arched around a black box, emblazoned on which is the text: "32 innocent children snatched by terrorists. This is why Israel must fight evil of Hamas. BRING THEM HOME."

The article was also featured prominently on the UK news outlet's website, which included a compilation of video footage depicting, among other things, Hamas taking hostages on October 7, scenes of Hamas's underground tunnel networks, and protests calling for the hostages to be returned home.

Raising awareness of the plight of children held hostage by Hamas in Gaza

Children make up a significant minority (13.33%) of the hostages taken by Hamas on October 7, when terrorists infiltrated southern Israel from the Gaza Strip and carried out a series of massacres and abductions. 

The hostage issue remains a major factor in the IDF's ongoing war against Hamas, dubbed Operation Swords of Iron, as Israel works to ensure all of the hostages are freed.

According to the International Criminal Court and the Geneva Conventions, taking hostages during an international or internal conflict is considered a war crime.



Related Tags
Hamas
United Kingdom
journalism
Operation Swords of Iron
Gaza hostages