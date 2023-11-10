The IDF announced Friday night that the 401st Brigade had destroyed Outpost "Badr" of Hamas's Shati Battalion, leading to 150 terrorists being killed in the terrorist stronghold.

The combat team of the 401st Brigade attacked the area of the Shati Battalion and during the days of fighting, the IDF eliminated about 150 terrorists and gained control over Hamas's strongholds in the northern Gaza Strip.

In the last few days, fighters of the 401st Brigade gained control of Outpost "Badr", the main outpost of the Shati Battalion located near a refugee camp and civilian buildings. IDF's 401st Brigade clearing Outpost ''Badr'' in the Northern Gaza Strip, November 10, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Multiple sites targeted

As part of the raid on the outpost, the forces of the 401st Brigade destroyed military headquarters and launch positions, this outpost is the last remaining outpost on the Shati border and it too was destroyed.

IDF also found and destroyed a site for the production of munitions, launch stations, and an underground network inside the "Ship" outpost.

The division operated at the "Blue Beach" hotel located on the coastal part of the north of the Strip.

About 30 Hamas terrorists barricaded themselves in this hotel and fired several anti-tank missiles at IDF forces. After the takeover, it was found that the terrorists used the hotel rooms as a protective shelter and to plan attacks above and below ground.