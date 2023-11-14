IDF finds Hamas tunnel in mosque, Navy strikes in Gaza

The IDF found a tunnel used by Hamas in a mosque in the Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said on Tuesday morning.

Ground forces additionally directed fighter jets and combat helicopters to strike a Palestinian anti-tank missile squad that was firing at them.

בפעילות קרקעית של לוחמי סיירת חטיבת הנגב, לוחמי סיירת גבעתי במילואים, חשפה היחידה פיר מנהרה הממוקם במסגד. כוחות קרקעים הכווינו מטוסי ומסוקי קרב שתקפו חוליית נ"ט שירו לעברם >> pic.twitter.com/k2W3jJZjvb — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 14, 2023

In the past day, the Israeli Air Force struck about 200 Hamas targets, including terrorists, weapons production sites, anti-tank missile launch sites, and military headquarters.

Overnight, Israeli naval forces struck a military camp used by Hamas's naval forces for training and weapons storage. A tunnel entrance found in a mosque in Gaza. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

On Tuesday morning, IDF soldiers took a photo holding Israeli flags and the flag of the Golani Brigade in the military police station in Gaza.

לוחמי גולני הצטלמו עם דגלי ישראל במפקדת המשטרה הצבאית בעזה@ItayBlumental @nurityohanan pic.twitter.com/lYXWTihkpx — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 14, 2023

Hamas caught using civilian infrastructure for military purposes in Gaza

As the IDF continues its ground operation in Gaza, Israeli forces have found multiple cases of civilian infrastructure, including schools, homes, and hospitals being used by Hamas for military purposes.

On Monday, the IDF announced that it had found a terrorist tunnel leading from a Hamas terrorist's house to the Rantisi Children's Hospital, as well as RPGs, suicide bomber vests, and other weapons in the basement of the hospital. The IDF also found signs that Israeli hostages were being held in the basement of the hospital.

IDF to secure civilian evacuation routes on Tuesday as well

The IDF spokesperson for Arabic media, Avichay Adraee, announced on Tuesday morning that the evacuation corridor along Salah al-Din street to southern Gaza would be open and safe from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. as it has been nearly every day in recent weeks.

#عاجل يا سكان غزة، وخاصة سكان شمال القطاع أودّ إخطاركم بالرسائل التالية: أولاً، يظل الممرّ الآمن مفتوحاً اليوم ما بين التاسعة صباحاً (09:00) والرابعة عصراً (16:00) لأغراض إنسانية عبر محور صلاح الدين باتجاه المنطقة الواقعة إلى الجنوب من وادي غزة. والرجاء، حفاظاً على سلامتكم،… pic.twitter.com/bYj5P8D4fa — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 14, 2023

Additionally, the IDF will allow evacuation from the coast through Youssef al-Azma Street to the Salah al-Din evacuation route from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. the IDF will temporarily suspend military operations for humanitarian purposes in the al-Daraj and al-Tuffah neighborhoods.

"O residents of Gaza, do not surrender to Hamas, which has lost control over the northern Gaza Strip area and is trying to do everything it can to prevent you from moving south and protect yourselves," wrote Adraee on X (formerly Twitter). Adraee added that anyone being blocked by Hamas from evacuation can contact the IDF by texting +97250-341-0322 or messaging the Telegram account @gaza_saver.