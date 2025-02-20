Gaza plan requires Hamas removal, no forced relocation, Saudi officials say - report

The key element of Saudi Arabia’s plan for Gaza is the removal of Hamas from power and its disarmament, without relocating Palestinians to Arab states, a source within the Saudi royal family told KAN News on Thursday.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is set to host a meeting of Arab leaders on Friday to discuss the initiative, which is being positioned as an alternative to the proposal put forward by former US president Donald Trump. The summit will include leaders from Egypt, Jordan, and five Gulf states, KAN reported.

A senior Egyptian official added: “The US administration has conveyed to Arab states that it is open to alternative plans regarding Gaza, beyond Trump’s initiative.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, June 7, 2023. (credit: BANDAR ALGALOUD/COURTESY OF SAUDI ROYAL COURT/REUTERS)

Donald Trump's controversial vision for Gaza’s future

Earlier this month, Trump outlined a controversial vision for Gaza’s future, which included relocating Palestinian residents.

Speaking to Fox News, he said: “We will build beautiful and safe communities for 1.9 million Gazans. Maybe five communities, maybe six, or perhaps two. But we will create safe communities for them, a bit farther from the dangerous place they are in now. In the meantime, I will own the land. Think of it as real estate development for the future.”

Last week, it was reported that Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar were planning a joint summit to discuss Gaza’s future.