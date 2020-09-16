The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israeli aircraft strike in Gaza, witnesses say, sirens in southern Israel

Hours earlier, a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza struck the coastal Israeli city of Ashdod, wounding two people.

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 05:45
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, in the city of Ashkelon, Israel, February 23, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, in the city of Ashkelon, Israel, February 23, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
JERUSALEM/GAZA  - Israeli aircraft attacked targets in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, witnesses said, and sirens warning of rocket fire from the Palestinian territory sounded in southern Israel.
Hours earlier, a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza struck the coastal Israeli city of Ashdod, wounding two people, at the same time as Israel and two Gulf Arab states signed agreements in Washington to establish formal relations.
In apparent retaliation for Tuesday's rocket attack, Israeli aircraft struck two targets, including a training base run by the Hamas militant group, which controls Gaza, witnesses said.
The Israeli military, which did not immediately confirm the air strikes, said rocket-warning sirens went off in several communities bordering Gaza during the early morning. There were no immediate reports of casualties on either side of the frontier.
Palestinians, who seek an independent state in the West Bank and Gaza, view the US-brokered deals signed at the White House between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain as betrayal of their cause.


