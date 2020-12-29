The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Gaza’s drill – preparation for war or a PR stunt?

It is a rare sight; the different factions deciding in an “act of unity” to join hands in the operation.

By UDI SHAHAM  
DECEMBER 29, 2020 17:35
Members of Palestinian militant groups take part in their first-ever joint exercise, in Gaza City December 29, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
Members of Palestinian militant groups take part in their first-ever joint exercise, in Gaza City December 29, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
After a week-long campaign including videos, articles, banners, and propaganda videos, the different terrorist factions in the Gaza Strip launched a military drill on Tuesday that unsurprisingly caught the attention of the Israeli media.
It is a rare sight; the different factions, which include Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and others who usually carry out drills separately, decided in an “act of unity” to join hands in the operation, which received the name “a-Rukn a-Shadid,” which means “the strong foundation” (an expression taken from the Qur’an).
This comes as the next step after the establishment of a joint operation room of the different factions in Gaza - which until now has only put out statements regarding their actions and intentions – now holds a drill to show that there is real cooperation between them.
It is believed that this drill - that was meant to be three days long, was shortened to one day and then to half a day - is some kind of a response to the major drills the IDF has held in recent months.
Among them was “Lethal Arrow,” a large-scale drill in the IDF’s Northern Command which simulated a war with Hezbollah. It was considered a multi-day General Staff drill and included the participation of thousands of troops from various branches of the military including the Air Force, Navy, and the Ground Forces, as well as from Military Intelligence and the military’s technological, logistics, and Cyber Defense directorates.
Another drill was held in the Southern Command and the Gaza Division, which tested the readiness of all military branches for a possible confrontation with Hamas.
Some IDF officials regard Tuesday’s drill as an attempt to create an equation of a sort but not something that poses an immediate threat to Israel. Instead, it is believed that Hamas chose the propaganda route and invited journalists from the Arab world and the international community to see all the different exhibitions, which included firing long-range missiles to the sea and a raid by special navy forces.
It also heavily invested in publicizing and advertising the drill ahead and during it.
Hamas doesn’t really need to hold such large-scale media-focused events to improve its military power. The military wing of the organization carries out drills on a daily basis and anyhow would not want to necessarily show Israel and the world what exactly it is capable of doing.
That is the reason why this colorful event - which attracted media attention with visual images - is believed to be more of a PR stunt than an actual drill that will examine and improve the cooperation between the different factions in the Gaza Strip.


Tags Israel Gaza Hamas IDF Palestinian Islamic Jihad pflp Military
