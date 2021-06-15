The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Guardian of the Walls is over, but Hamas still sets the rules - analysis

The IDF said that they dealt Hamas a significant hit, but – and this is a big but – the chief of staff himself said that Israel should be modest in terms of what deterrent effect it caused.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JUNE 15, 2021 13:22
Palestinian Hamas militants ride on a truck as they display a rocket during an anti-Israel rally in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip May 28, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
Palestinian Hamas militants ride on a truck as they display a rocket during an anti-Israel rally in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip May 28, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
Less than a month after a ceasefire was signed between Israel and Hamas ending the 11-day Operation Guardian of the Walls, Jerusalem is once again bracing for violence over the far-right flag march.
Police have been reinforced in Jerusalem’s Old City and the level of alert for Iron Dome batteries has been raised out of concern of violence including rocket fire from the Gaza Strip by Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad. 
That points to just how concerned the defense establishment is about the threats by Hamas and other terror groups who have called for a day of rage in response to the controversial march, encouraging Palestinians to “mobilize” at the al-Aqsa Mosque and in the Old City.
Speaking Monday night IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi said that the situation was volatile because of the march and that “we are preparing for renewed fighting." 
And should there be rocket fire, Israel’s response would be more severe than during the fighting in May.
Operation Guardian of the Walls, which saw over 4,000 rockets, missiles and mortars fired towards Israeli communities, began after Hamas fired a salvo of rockets towards the capital as thousands of nationalists converged in the Old City for the parade.
The IDF said that they dealt Hamas a significant hit with their hundreds of airstrikes targeting military infrastructure, but – and this is a big but – the chief of staff himself said that Israel should be modest in terms of what deterrent effect the operation caused.
While the groups were struck by extreme force over the course of 11 days, Kohavi warned that "we need to be modest about what deterrence effect it will produce. The Six Day War was a sharp and smooth victory but shortly after the War of Attrition began.”
Deterrence is “an elusive concept subject to the cruel judgment of the time,” he continued, adding that it must be translated into “strategic and political achievements and we have all said – the prime minister, defense minister – that whatever was will not be. Both in our reactions and our attitude towards Hamas.”
While Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups have warned against the march, with Hamas spokesperson Abd al-Latif Qanou saying that it’s “like an detonator that will cause a new campaign to protect Jerusalem and al-Aqsa to ignite,” it is unlikely that the group will fire rockets.
They will likely instead resort to launching incendiary balloons towards southern Israel and lone wolves might try to carry out terror attacks like stabbing or vehicular ramming attacks against IDF troops or civilians.
And Israel vowed that a balloon is like a rocket. And that Sderot is like Tel Aviv.
But balloons have already caused several fires to break out in southern Israel, with no response by the IDF.
So while “Whatever was will not be,” is the motto after the operation, it seems that whatever was, still is. Hamas is still dictating the rules of the game and Israel, with the most powerful army in the Middle East can’t even bring about a month of quiet.


Tags Gaza Hamas IDF Israeli Palestinian Conflict Flag March
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's new gov't must make term limits for prime minister - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Moshe Dann

Politics of guilt: Why does the Left oppose 'occupation' - opinion

 By MOSHE DANN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by