Guardian of the Walls is over, but Hamas still sets the rules - analysis

Police have been reinforced in Jerusalem’s Old City and the level of alert for Iron Dome batteries has been raised out of concern of violence including rocket fire from the Gaza Strip by Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

That points to just how concerned the defense establishment is about the threats by Hamas and other terror groups who have called for a day of rage in response to the controversial march, encouraging Palestinians to “mobilize” at the al-Aqsa Mosque and in the Old City.

Speaking Monday night IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi said that the situation was volatile because of the march and that “we are preparing for renewed fighting."

And should there be rocket fire, Israel’s response would be more severe than during the fighting in May.

Operation Guardian of the Walls, which saw over 4,000 rockets, missiles and mortars fired towards Israeli communities, began after Hamas fired a salvo of rockets towards the capital as thousands of nationalists converged in the Old City for the parade.

The IDF said that they dealt Hamas a significant hit with their hundreds of airstrikes targeting military infrastructure, but – and this is a big but – the chief of staff himself said that Israel should be modest in terms of what deterrent effect the operation caused.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

While the groups were struck by extreme force over the course of 11 days, Kohavi warned that "we need to be modest about what deterrence effect it will produce. The Six Day War was a sharp and smooth victory but shortly after the War of Attrition began.”

Deterrence is “an elusive concept subject to the cruel judgment of the time,” he continued, adding that it must be translated into “strategic and political achievements and we have all said – the prime minister, defense minister – that whatever was will not be. Both in our reactions and our attitude towards Hamas.”

While Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups have warned against the march, with Hamas spokesperson Abd al-Latif Qanou saying that it’s “like an detonator that will cause a new campaign to protect Jerusalem and al-Aqsa to ignite,” it is unlikely that the group will fire rockets.

They will likely instead resort to launching incendiary balloons towards southern Israel and lone wolves might try to carry out terror attacks like stabbing or vehicular ramming attacks against IDF troops or civilians.

And Israel vowed that a balloon is like a rocket. And that Sderot is like Tel Aviv.

But balloons have already caused several fires to break out in southern Israel, with no response by the IDF.

So while “Whatever was will not be,” is the motto after the operation, it seems that whatever was, still is. Hamas is still dictating the rules of the game and Israel, with the most powerful army in the Middle East can’t even bring about a month of quiet.