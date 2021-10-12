The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Hamas is increasing its activity in Lebanon and angering Hezbollah

Report by the ALMA Center finds the Gaza-based group is angering Hezbollah by secretly increasing its military force buildup

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
OCTOBER 12, 2021 16:18
IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Lebanon, near the Israeli border with Lebanon, on August 6, 2021. (photo credit: BASEL AWIDAT/FLASH90)
IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Lebanon, near the Israeli border with Lebanon, on August 6, 2021.
(photo credit: BASEL AWIDAT/FLASH90)
Hamas is increasing its activities in Lebanon in order to threaten Israel from two fronts simultaneously but is stepping on the toes of Hezbollah and angering the Lebanese terror army, a new report by the ALMA Research Center has found.
The Gaza-based terror group’s secret force build-up in Lebanon has grown over the years to have hundreds of operatives working for Hamas’ “Construction Bureau”, which is responsible for building and developing military capabilities on Israel’s northern border.
The force, based on Palestinians living in Lebanese refugee camps, is concealed from Lebanese authorities and Hezbollah and “has the potential of creating a severely difficult challenge for Hezbollah,” the report said.
Headed by Majed Qader Mahmoud Qader who recently moved to Lebanon from Istanbul, the “Construction Bureau” has two units, the Al-Shimali Unit and the Khaled Ali Unit, with hundreds of operatives each.
The Al-Shimali unit operates in five main geographical areas in Lebanon: Beirut, Tripoli, the Beqaa, Sidon, and Tyre. It is headed by William Abu Shanab who underwent professional UAV training in Iran and Indonesia. His deputy is Bara’a Hasan Farhat and the unit’s intelligence officer is Khalil Muhammad Azzam.
The Khalid Ali unit is commanded by Muhammed Hamed Jabara.
According to the report, the two units develop and manufacture weapons in Lebanon including rockets, drones and small unmanned submarines. They also deal in recruitment, training, and specialized qualification courses such as sniping, operating anti-tank missile launchers, drone operators, urban warfare, aeronautics, naval diving, and tactical intelligence collection.
Qader’s deputy, Muhammed Ibrahim Wadh Salim, is also reported to be the head of the manufacturing department of the Bureau which provides technical assistance and develops and manufacturers rockets and drones.
Salim is said to be a mechanical engineer by training and is considered one of the leaders of Hamas’ medium-range rocket development program as well as responsible for improving the group’s rocket, UAV and explosive submarine accuracy technology.
The report also named several other senior Hamas operatives in Lebanon, including Saleh al-Arouri who is the deputy head of the group’s political bureau and responsible for terror attacks in the West Bank.
Hamas has been the target of many preemptive counter-terrorism raids by Israeli security forces in several locations in the West Bank after the group was reported to be planning a major terror attack in Israel. Several Hamas operatives were killed and a significant amount of explosives and other weapons were confiscated during the raids.
It’s likely that Arouri, who was behind the kidnapping and killing of three Israeli teenagers in 2014 which led to Operation Protective Edge, had a role in the cell that was thwarted.
The head of Hamas in Lebanon is Ahmed Abd al-Hadi, known as Abu-Yasser, since 2019. Jihad Ta serves as Abd al-Hadi's deputy. Osama Hamdan, who previously served as head of Hamas in Lebanon, is currently a member of Hamas' political bureau. He also holds the title "Head of the Bureau of Arab and Islamic Relations" in Hamas. 
The group’s leader in southern Lebanon was identified as Dr. Ayman Shana’a.
Hamas has been active in Lebanon for decades and its military activity in the country is done under the assistance, initiation, and supervision of the Palestine branch of the Quds Force in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.
A supporter of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah carries pictures of the late Iran's Quds Force top commander Qassem Soleimani during a rally commemorating the annual Hezbollah's slain leaders in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon February 16, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)A supporter of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah carries pictures of the late Iran's Quds Force top commander Qassem Soleimani during a rally commemorating the annual Hezbollah's slain leaders in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon February 16, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)
Iranian officials have also boasted about various terror groups and “armies” active outside its borders.  In late September Gholam Ali Rashid, the commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya said that IRGC Qud’s Force commander Qassem Soleimani had said three months before his targeted killing that he had organized six armies outside of Iranian territory.
Israel has openly acknowledged Hamas’ intensification in Lebanon, including Hezbollah’s stronghold of southern Lebanon. 
According to the report by ALMA as well as senior Israeli officials, it was Hamas along with Iran’s blessing that fired the rockets into Israel during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May.
This “actually forced Hezbollah to join the rocket fire and in our assessment doing so without genuinely desiring to,” read the report.
While Hezbollah views Hamas and Palestinians in general as “guests” in Lebanon, ALMA said, “based on the intensification and independent military operations carried out by Hamas from Lebanon, Hamas does not appear to see itself as a ‘just a guest’ in Lebanon.
The ongoing activity by Hamas, the report continued, “has the potential of creating a severely difficult challenge for Hezbollah. Hamas pursues its own interests in Lebanon, including not informing Hezbollah ahead of time when Hamas fires rockets into Israel – a pattern that could drag Hezbollah into a war with Israel, against Hezbollah's own interests.”
IDF soldiers train in the north of Israel in preparation for any future wars with Hezbollah in Lebanon. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)IDF soldiers train in the north of Israel in preparation for any future wars with Hezbollah in Lebanon. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
ALMA recommended that even though it might be in Hezbollah’s interests, due to Hamas’ ongoing activity in Lebanon, “Israel should ‘think outside the box’ and act openly against Hamas targets in Lebanon if Hamas attacks from the Gaza Strip and vice versa.”


Tags Hamas Hezbollah Iran Lebanon hezbollah lebanon Middle East IRGC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Stern's anonymous sexual assault complaints gaffe - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ronald Lauder

The war Israel must fight

 By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's conduct in opposition is destructive in all directions

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yaakov Hagoel

The era of aliyah is not over

 By YAAKOV HAGOEL
Gil Troy

Harris fails by trying to please both sides - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Most Read
1

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
2

Whatsapp also returns after 6-hour crash, Facebook apologizes

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok
3

Nike to terminate sales in Israeli stores

People walk past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China March 25, 2021
4

Archaeologists find 2,700-year-old toilet in luxurious palace in Jerusalem

The rare stone toilet is 2700 years old. Most likely used by one of the dignitaries of Jerusalem.
5

After Facebook, big tech outages may be doomsday scenario in future conflict - analysis

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by