Hamas: Israel trying to stop us from running in Palestinian election

Israel is trying to prevent Hamas from participating in the Palestinian parliamentary election , slated for May 22, Hamas officials claimed on Tuesday.

The officials said that the IDF has in the past few days arrested a number of senior Hamas figures in the West Bank as part of an effort to stop them from running for the parliament.

Some Hamas representatives claimed that they were warned by Israeli authorities against presenting their candidacy.

One of them, Aziz Dweik, a senior Hamas official from Hebron, claimed that Israeli security officials “threatened” him not to present his candidacy in the upcoming election.

Dweik, who previously served as speaker of the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC), said that the “threat” was relayed to him by Israeli security officials who “raided” his home.

Dweik was a member of the Hamas-affiliated Change and Reform list that won the PLC election in 2006.

In 1992, he was among more than 400 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad members who were arrested and deported by the IDF to southern Lebanon after a series of terror attacks against Israel.

On Tuesday, Palestinians reported that the IDF arrested senior Hamas figures Sheikh Fazi’ Sawafta and Obada al-Kharraz. The two are residents of the city of Tubas on the northern West Bank.

Sawafta previously served 18 years in Israeli prison for security-related offenses.

Hamas claimed that the IDF also “raided” on Tuesday morning the homes of senior Hamas officials Samir al-Qadi and Nayef Rajoub who live in the Hebron area.

The two are elected Hamas members of the PLC.

The IDF also “raided” the home of Hamas activist Rizek Rajoub, also from the Hebron area, Hamas added.

According to Hamas, the three Hamas figures were also warned against participating in the parliamentary vote.

Adnan Asfour, a senior Hamas official from Nablus who was arrested a few days ago by the IDF, has been placed under administrative detention, Palestinian sources said. Asfour was arrested together with Yasser Mansour, another senior Hamas official in Nablus.

The sources said that the IDF also arrested Mustafa al-Shinnar and Omar al-Hanbali, who are affiliated with Hamas. The two are residents of Nablus.

In Jenin, the sources added, the IDF arrested last week Hamas representatives Khaled al-Hajj and Abdel Basit al-Hajj.

“The arrests are designed to obstruct the upcoming elections,” charged senior Hamas official Abdel Rahman Shadeed. “This requires the intervention of the international community.”

Another Hamas official said that the arrests won’t deter his group from participating in the election. The official called on the Palestinian Authority to condemn the Israeli crackdown on Hamas members in the West Bank and raise the issue with the international community.