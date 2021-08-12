The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Hamas member succumbs to wounds from clashes with Israeli forces in Jenin

Dia al-Din Mohammad Sabarini, 25, was shot along with five other Palestinians during a firefight with Israel Police last week.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM, TZVI JOFFRE  
AUGUST 12, 2021 07:52
A Palestinian gunman holds a weapon during the funeral of Palestinian Yazan Abu Tabekh, who was killed during an Israeli raid, in Jenin in the West Bank February 6, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
A Palestinian gunman holds a weapon during the funeral of Palestinian Yazan Abu Tabekh, who was killed during an Israeli raid, in Jenin in the West Bank February 6, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
 A Palestinian man who was part of Hamas's Al-Qassam Brigades passed away on Wednesday after succumbing to wounds sustained during clashes with Israeli security forces in the West Bank city of Jenin last week, according to Palestinian media.
Dia al-Din Mohammad Sabarini, 25, was shot along with five other Palestinians during a firefight with Israel Police as Israeli security forces conducted arrest operations last week.
Hamas mourned Sabarini's death on Wednesday, saying he was shot dead while "defending" the city of Jenin. 
"The heroism shown by Jenin’s youth and their renewed clash with the occupation army reaffirms the insistence of the rebellious youth in the West Bank to rise up until the occupation is expelled and its settlements uprooted," said Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem. "This pure blood will remain a witness to the great sacrifices of our Palestinian people in their struggle against the Zionist occupier."
According to Palestinian News Agency WAFA, thousands of Jenin residents conducted a march in the city on Wednesday in protest against the death while carrying Sabarini's body wrapped in a Palestinian flag.
The protesters chanted slogans calling for national unity and close ranks to confront Israel, and condemned what they called international silence on Israeli actions, according to the report.
According to WAFA, Israeli forces and undercover units clashed with Palestinian youths after they raided the city’s industrial area. One Palestinian was seriously injured in his stomach after being shot by troops and he was rushed to a hospital in Nablus. The other five were injured after being shot by troops as well.
A statement released by the Border Police said that troops fired towards a number of Palestinians who fired live ammunition, hurled explosives and Molotov cocktails at them.
While there were no injuries to Israeli security forces, an armored vehicle was damaged in the fighting.
Israeli security forces carry out near-nightly raids in the West Bank in an effort to arrest wanted Palestinians, as well as to uncover unofficial workshops producing illegal weapons and confiscate funds that could be used for terrorism.
Armed clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in Jenin has become a regular occurrence in recent months.
In July, six Palestinians were injured in a firefight after they opened fire on Israeli Border Police in Jenin. Four vehicles belonging to the Palestinian Civil Defense and an electrical transformer were damaged during the clashes, according to Palestinian reports.
In an interview with Yediot Aharonot following the firefight in July, the commander of the Counterterrorism Unit in the West Bank said that it was “reminiscent of Lebanon.”
Deputy-Superintendent D. told the publication that security forces went to the city to arrest suspects wanted by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and troops came under intense fire on their way out of the city as terrorists fired at them from just a few meters away.
“They identified our convoy and attacked us in a well-planned ambush,” said D. “While we were driving out of the city they followed our convoy of cars, stopped at an intersection in front of us, which we reached only after a few minutes, and blocked it with their cars. Meanwhile, the terrorists got out of the cars, stood on either side of the intersection, and waited for us.”
When the officers reached the intersection, they were fired on from all sides. “It was an encounter reminiscent of Lebanon,” D. said, adding that “they prepared surprise after surprise for us.”
In June, two members of the Palestinian Authority’s military intelligence and one Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist were shot and killed by Israeli security forces in the West Bank city, according to Palestinian reports.
The two military intelligence members, Adham Yasser Eleiwi and Tayseer Ayasa, were killed in a firefight after the Israeli troops entered the city to arrest terror suspects. Muhammad Samer al-Bazour, another member of the PA intelligence services, was reportedly critically wounded in the firefight as well.
The Israeli forces reportedly entered Jenin to arrest Jamil al-Amouri and Wissam Abu Zaid, members of PIJ’s al-Quds Brigades. The two were reportedly detained, and Amouri reportedly died due to injuries sustained in the firefight.
At the time, a spokesman for PA President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the incident, calling it a “dangerous Israeli escalation” and warning of “repercussions,” according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency.


Tags Hamas Jenin West Bank Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Is Bahrain a key player in Israel's diplomacy in the Middle East? -opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Is there a bias against women on social media? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Do Jewish studies courses require warning labels?

 By GIL TROY
Dan Diker

Disentangling antisemitism from political criticism of Israel - opinion

 By DAN DIKER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will a gold medal introduce civil marriage in Israel? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
2

Israel won't let Olympic gold medalist Dolgopyat marry

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Floor Exercise - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021.
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare cases of eye inflammation - study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by