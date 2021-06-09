The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Hamas military commanders invited to Cairo for prisoner swap talks

Israeli security officials are also scheduled to arrive in Cairo to discuss the prisoner exchange issue.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JUNE 9, 2021 17:29
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh In Cairo (photo credit: Reuters)
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh In Cairo
(photo credit: Reuters)
Senior members of Hamas’s military wing, Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades, are expected to arrive in Cairo soon for talks with Egyptian intelligence officials on a possible prisoner exchange agreement with Israel.
Egyptian sources said that Marwan Isaa, who is described as the “chief of staff” of Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades, will participate in the discussions, according to the New Arab online newspaper.
According to the sources, Israeli security officials are also scheduled to arrive in Cairo to discuss the prisoner exchange issue.
Hamas has held two mentally ill Israeli civilians, Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, in captivity since 2014 and 2015, respectively, in addition to the bodies of two soldiers – Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul – since 2014.
Earlier, a Hamas delegation headed by Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Cairo at the invitation of the Egyptians to discuss ways of maintaining the recent ceasefire with Israel and the prisoner swap issue.
In addition to Haniyeh, the delegation consists of Musa Abu Marzouk, Mohammed Nazzal, Rouhi Mushtaha, Izzat al-Risheq, Hussam Badran, and Zaher Jabareen.
The Hamas leaders are also expected to hold talks with representatives of various Palestinian factions, including Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s ruling Fatah faction.
The Fatah delegation to the talks will be headed by Jibril Rajoub, secretary-general of the faction, who in the past reached an agreement with Hamas on holding new general elections.
The meetings of the Palestinian factions, under the auspices of Egypt’s General Intelligence Service, are schedule to begin early next week.
The factions will again discuss ways of ending the Fatah-Hamas rift, holding new elections for the PA presidency and parliament and the PLO’s Palestinian National Council, the formation of a Palestinian unity government and efforts to rebuild the Gaza Strip in the aftermath of last month’s fighting between Israel and the Gaza-based terrorist groups.
Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said that his group was interested in strengthening its relations with Egypt. He said that the Hamas leaders who are currently visiting Cairo will discuss “ways of preventing the occupation’s assaults and provocations” against the Palestinians, as well as Egypt’s role in the reconstruction effort in the Gaza Strip and achieving Palestinian unity.
“Hamas will not allow anyone to blackmail our people regarding the reconstruction,” Qassem said. “We will not link the reconstruction to any other issues, such as a prisoner exchange agreement.”


Tags Israel Egypt Hamas Prisoner swap
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Clear the air on the IDF's mysterious 'Officer X' - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Moderates know how to unify Israel - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why the new coalition is the right choice for Israel

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David May

Norwegian divestment illustrates weakness of campaign to boycott Israel

 By DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by