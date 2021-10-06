The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Hamas pushes for prisoner swap, warns of 'explosion' during Egypt visit

A Hamas delegation pushed for a prisoner swap with Israel, while warning "violations" of Jerusalem could cause situation to explode.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
OCTOBER 6, 2021 08:34
HAMAS LEADERS Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar march to protest US President Donald Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century,’ in Gaza City in June 2019. (photo credit: HASSAN JEDI/FLASH90)
HAMAS LEADERS Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar march to protest US President Donald Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century,’ in Gaza City in June 2019.
(photo credit: HASSAN JEDI/FLASH90)
A Hamas delegation headed by the movement’s leader, Ismail Haniyeh, continued efforts to reach a calm agreement and prisoner exchange agreement, while warning against "violations" of Jerusalem and Palestinian prisoners, during a visit to Egypt on Tuesday. 
During a meeting with Egypt's Intelligence Minister Maj.-Gen. Abbas Kamel, the delegation discussed the situation in Jerusalem, including in Sheikh Jarrah and on the Temple Mount, as well as ways to "curb the behavior" of Israel in Jerusalem, the Hamas movement announced on Tuesday.
The delegation additionally discussed the issue of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, with a focus on those being held in administrative detention, and pushed Egypt's role in reaching a prisoner exchange agreement, citing "intransigence" on Israel's side and a lack of progress on the issue.
Hamas is still holding Israeli citizens Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, and the bodies of IDF soldiers St.-Sgt. Oron Shaul and Lt. Hadar Goldin.
The Palestinian Safa News Agency reported on Tuesday that no breakthroughs were made concerning a prisoner exchange agreement during the meetings in Egypt. According to the report, the Hamas delegation warned that the situation could "explode" like it did in May during Operation Guardian of the Walls due to what it called "continuous Israeli violations and crimes" in Jerusalem and against prisoners, as well as the continuation of settlement building.
HAMAS SUPPORTERS attend an anti-Israel rally as rockets are displayed on a truck in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip in May. (credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS) HAMAS SUPPORTERS attend an anti-Israel rally as rockets are displayed on a truck in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip in May. (credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)
A source in the Hamas movement told al-Araby al-Jadeed on Tuesday that the delegation had informed Egypt that any truce agreement depends on the situation in Jerusalem, the West Bank and Israeli prisons, saying that this condition came "as a surprise" to the Egyptians, with Egyptian officials reportedly stating that linking these issues would be difficult.
The source added that the factions in Gaza also intend to "defend" Arab-Israelis, stressing the role they played during Operation Guardian of the Walls. According to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, an Israeli delegation may visit Egypt in the coming days in order to be updated on efforts concerning a prisoner exchange deal.
While the Turkish Anadolu Agency and the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen reported on Tuesday that progress had been made in the talks concerning a calm agreement, Army Radio reported that a source in Hamas had said that no significant progress had been made.
The Commission for Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs warned on Sunday that the prisoner movement in Israeli prisons has decided to start “escalating steps” in light of what it called “unprecedented Israeli attacks” on Palestinian prisoners.
On Monday, Mahmoud al-Ardah, one of the six prisoners who escaped from Gilboa Prison, announced that he has begun a hunger strike in protest against "harsh conditions" in prison.
Hamas expressed appreciation for Egypt's role in Palestinian issues and concerning the Gaza Strip, including efforts to unify the Palestinian leadership, the reconstruction of Gaza and the issue of the Rafah Crossing, and called for more steps concerning trade and travel through the crossing.
Besides Haniyeh, the delegation included Saleh al-Arouri, Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar, and Hamas officials Khaled Mashaal, Musa Abu Marzouk and Ruhi Mushtaha.
Hamas official (de facto premier) Issam al-Da’alis also joined the delegation to Egypt on Sunday to discuss the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and the work of Egyptian teams in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Safa news agency.
A delegation from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement is also expected to visit Cairo in the coming days after the commemoration of the 34th anniversary of the creation of the PIJ on October 6, according to the Palestinian Sawa news agency.
The PIJ delegation will discuss several important files, according to the report, which did not specify which issues would be discussed.
The Hamas visit and planned PIJ visit to Cairo come after a week in which eight Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire, including three Hamas operatives and three PIJ operatives.
Three Palestinians were killed by IDF fire on Thursday morning, one in the West Bank, one in Jerusalem, and one next to the perimeter fence in the northern Gaza Strip.
An IDF officer and soldier were severely wounded and five Palestinians were killed by IDF troops last Sunday after armed clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli security forces during a wave of arrest operations across the West Bank.


Tags Egypt Gaza Hamas Prisoner swap
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Ron Arad's fate - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The cost of Kamala validating 'Israeli genocide' speech - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

FDA decision to limit COVID booster shots didn't satisfy anyone - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Micah Halpern

People are being too optimistic about the end of COVID-19

 By MICAH HALPERN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Eradicating the violence in the Arab sector

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
3

VP Harris to student who accused Israel of 'genocide': Your truth must be heard

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris talks with students during a visit to George Mason University to discuss voting rights and registration in Fairfax, Virginia,
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

Israel steps up counter-terrorism operations in West Bank

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, on August 21, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by