Hamas: Reports about progress on prisoner swap 'inaccurate'

A Hamas official said that recent Israeli "leaks" about progress in the negotiations to reach a prisoner swap deal were “inaccurate.”

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
APRIL 30, 2020 18:19
HAMAS MEMBERS in Gaza. (photo credit: REUTERS)
HAMAS MEMBERS in Gaza.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Hamas on Thursday accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “foot-dragging” regarding a possible prisoner exchange agreement and said he was not serious in dealing with its leader's recent “initiative” to reach a deal.

The official was responding to a Channel 13 report according to which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened the ministerial cabinet last week to discuss a possible prisoner swap with Hamas. Another report on Channel 12 said that “important talks” were underway with Hamas to strike a deal.
Hamas is holding the remains of IDF soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, who were killed during Operation Protective Edge in 2014, as well as Israeli civilians Avraham Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayyed, who separately entered the Gaza Strip on their own in 2014 and 2015.
The unnamed Hamas official told the Palestinian daily Al-Quds that the reports in the Israeli media were aimed at “serving Netanyahu politically.” 
According to the official, these reports constitute a “new attempt to bypass [Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s] humanitarian initiative and silence the voices of the families of the Israeli soldiers held by [Hamas’s military wing] Al-Qassam Brigades.”
Last month Sinwar said that Hamas was prepared to make a “partial concession” on the issue of a prisoner swap in return for the release of elderly, female, sick and minor prisoners held in Israeli prisons. Hamas has described Sinwar's proposal as a "humanitarian initiative" in light of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Hamas official said that several parties have offered to act as mediators between his group and Israel. “Hamas is dealing with everyone with a positive approach and has stressed to all the mediators that the initiative still exists,” he added.
The official claimed, nonetheless, that the Israeli government did not seriously deal with the mediators. “The ball remains in the court of Netanyahu and his government, and Hamas is prepared to conduct indirect negotiations for the release of the [Palestinian] prisoners," the official said. Hamas is also prepared to "slight concessions to its previous conditions in order to reach a deal,” he added without providing details.
The family of fallen soldier Goldin has been in the forefront of the battle to pressure Hamas to return the bodies of the two soldiers.
The Goldin family said that last week it had spoken with and received an update from Coordinator for Captives and Missing Persons Yaron Blum on Holocaust Heroes and Martyrs Remembrance Day.
“There is an opportunity for the immediately return of our son Hadar and Sg. Oron Shaul and the civilians Mengistu  and al-Sayed. It would be an act of national irresponsibility to miss that opportunity,” the Goldin family said on Wednesday night.


