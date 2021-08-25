The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

IDF ready for more fighting with Hamas in Gaza

Though there has been relative quiet in southern Israel since the end of the 11 days of fighting, there have been numerous incendiary balloons and rockets launched towards southern Israel.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
AUGUST 25, 2021 17:11
Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, on August 21, 2021. (photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, on August 21, 2021.
(photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
Just three months after Operation Guardian of the Walls, the Israeli military remains prepared for another conflict with the Gaza Strip IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi said as tensions between the two sides continue to rise.
“At the end of Operation Guardian of the Walls, the IDF prepared, with a concerted effort, for the possibility of another operation in Gaza,” he said.
Though there has been relative quiet in southern Israel since the end of the 11 days of fighting, there have been numerous incendiary balloons and even rockets launched towards southern Israel from the blockaded coastal enclave.
Violent riots last week led to 41 Palestinians being injured and a Border Police officer was critically injured after being shot in the head at point-blank range by a Hamas operative. He remains in critical condition at Soroka hospital in Beersheba.
“We do not accept, nor will we accept, any violation of our sovereignty, no matter who stands behind it. Hamas is responsible for everything that happens in the Gaza Strip,” Kohavi said.
Israel has warned that “what was would no longer be” when dealing with the Gaza Strip and has retaliated to all attacks, except for one rocket attack, with intensive airstrikes on Hamas targets.
Israeli fighter jets carried out strikes against four Hamas targets following the violence on Saturday and the IDF has warned that it is prepared for several days of fighting with the terror group should the violence lead to rocket fire and retaliatory Israeli airstrikes.
Israel’s military has understood that the issue of Gaza cannot be ignored and that there remains only two options regarding Gaza, and none of them unlikely to occur: overthrowing Hamas and reoccupying the Gaza Strip, or overthrowing Hamas and turning the enclave into Dubai 2.0.
The best option for Gaza, senior brass have decided, is to live with the waves of violent rounds of conflict like Operation Guardian of the Walls.
The IDF has said that while they struck dozens of Hamas targets during the operation, including weapons manufacturing plants and multi-barrel rocket launchers during the fighting, they were not able to destroy the group’s rocket arsenal.
The military has admitted that while they viewed the operation as a success which restored deterrence along the southern front, due to a lack of precise intelligence, only part of the terror group’s rocket stockpile was hit, giving the group ample opportunity to fire thousands of missiles towards Israel in future rounds of fighting.
The 11-day Operation Guardian of the Walls saw over 4,360 rockets and missiles fired into Israel from the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, around 400 munitions daily- almost four times the daily average of rockets fired per day during the 2014 Operation Protective Edge and 2006 Second Lebanon War.
Of the 4,360 launches, some 1,100 of them heading towards populated areas were intercepted by the Iron Dome. A total of 12 civilians and one soldier was killed during the fighting. While most of the rockets, mortars and missiles landed in open areas in southern Israel, 120 rockets were fired towards central Israel including Tel Aviv. 
And while the groups were struck by extreme force over the course of 11 days, Kohavi has warned that “we need to be modest about what deterrent effect it will produce.”
Speaking at a June event in memory of former IDF chief Amnon Lipkin-Shahak at the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya, the chief of staff said that deterrence is “an elusive concept subject to the cruel judgment of the time,” he continued, adding that it must be translated into “strategic and political achievements, and we have all said – the prime minister, defense minister – that whatever was will not be, both in our reactions and our attitude toward Hamas.”
Israel has linked the reconstruction of the Strip and it’s economy to the release of the remains of two soldiers killed in the 2014 war with the group as well as two Israeli civilians who entered the Strip and are being held by the group.
Meanwhile Hamas has said that the reconstruction of the Strip and a prisoner exchange are two separate issues.
Both Hamas and the IDF are refusing to budge on their demands.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz told foreign ambassadors on Wednesday that “the actions of Hamas in Gaza, harm the Palestinian people. Israel has only two interests in Gaza: security, and the return of the Israeli civilians and soldiers held hostage by Hamas. The development of Gaza is conditioned upon these two requirements.”
Ahead of rallies planned by Palestinians set to take place along the Gaza perimeter fence, the IDF sent reinforcements to the Gaza Division including two units of special forces, an armored company, and snipers.
“IDF forces will act vigorously in the face of terror attempts at the fence,” the military said on Tuesday.
The decision to reinforce the Gaza Division came following a situational assessment led by the Head of Southern Command Maj.-Gen. Eliezer Toledano. During the meeting, officers discussed the location of various forces, procedures for opening fire and approved operational plans.
The meeting took place ahead of the rally that the Palestinians have called “the Sword of Jerusalem shall not be sheathed,” a reference to Hamas’s name for the fighting that took place in May between the two sides.
The military has been preparing for a variety of scenarios, including violent riots along the perimeter fence, the launching of incendiary balloons, and rocket fire towards Israeli communities.
“The IDF will respond strongly to terrorist attempts and holds the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for everything that is happening in the Gaza Strip,” the military said.


Tags Gaza IDF Aviv Kochavi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bennett, Biden must work together on Iran - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yafit Ovadia

The murder of a Denver yeshiva student could have been worse - opinion

 By YAFIT OVADIA
Gil Troy

Bennett must convince Biden: Our enemies are also yours

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

'Woke' activists who are outraged by Israel stay silent on Taliban - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The chaos in the communications market - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

$15 drug gets COVID patients off oxygen support in under week – study

Hebrew University Professor Yaakov Nahmias
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Can what you eat save you from COVID-19?

The demand for the popular fruit is rising endlessly.
5

The Afghan gov't overthrown by Taliban never existed - ex-soldier

A US SOLDIER takes cover during a controlled detonation in southern Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province in 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by