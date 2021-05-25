The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

IDF's operation in Gaza meets with 75% Israeli approval - survey

IDI notes that its survey "found that the government received good grades from the public on the military execution of the operation and care for the home front"

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
MAY 25, 2021 13:06
IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 19, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 19, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Some 78% of Israelis approve of the governments handling of the IDF's Operation Guardian of the Walls in Gaza, according to a recent survey conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI).
In contrast, however, only 31% of the country believes the government communicated the operational goals of the IDF's mission in Gaza to international audiences properly, a public relations blunder that resulted in Hamas riding a wave of popular support across the world - despite it shooting over 4,500 rockets into Israeli territory, of which 60 landed in Israeli cities and towns.
IDI notes that its survey "found that the government received good grades from the public on the military execution of the operation and care for the home front" - the latter of which earned support from 58% of the country - "but Israelis were divided on the question of whether a good job was done communicating the operation's goals to the public."
Connecting political aspirations with the operation in Gaza, some 41% of Jewish Israelis believe that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu harbored an underlying goal behind the all out assault on the terror groups in the Gaza Strip - as coalition negotiations that could decide the next prime minister continue beyond the operation, and Netanyahu's wish to remain in office - compared to 63% of Arab Israelis who also thought the same.
By political camp, Israelis who lean Left were more likely (87%) to believe the operation had an underlying political goal, compared to those who stand on the Right (23%). Those in the center gave more split answers, with 56% believing there was more to the operation that extinguishing terror from the Gaza Strip.
Comparing the international PR campaign to that of the domestic one, half of Israelis believe that the government did a good job in conveying its operational goals to the public in comparison to the over two-thirds (69%) who believe the international campaign was botched.
Focusing on the civil unrest plaguing the country, which has resulted in clashes between Israeli Arabs and Jews throughout flashpoint cities with mixed populations of the both, around 40% of Israelis believe "that they are just a small minority of extremists who do not reflect the general sentiment among Arab Israelis," compared to 61% of Arab-Israelis who feel the same.
On the contrary, when it comes to Jews harming Arabs during these clashes, a large majority of Jewish Israelis (80%) believe that offenders in these instances represent a "small and unrepresentative minority of extremists" and do not represent a typical sample of the perceptions of most Jewish Israelis around the country. Some (56%) of Arab Israelis concur with this statement, although the gap in perceptions are clear.
Although, as aforementioned, both believe offenders on opposing sides do not reflect the opinions of the Israeli masses.
The survey was prepared and conducted by the Viterbi Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research of the Israel Democracy Institute. Respondents were contacted via telephone and online to voice their opinions on the recent escalations breaking out across Israel. Some 531 respondents were polled in Hebrew, and a separate 109 were surveyed in Arabic, constituting a representative national sample of the adult population of Israel.


Tags Israel Gaza Hamas IDF
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Blinken's Mideast mission is of critical importance - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The asymmetrical conflict with Hamas will continue - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
sneh aj 224.88

An alternative approach to Gaza is possible - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Yitz Greenberg

Lapid, Bennett, Sa’ar and Liberman: Turn Gaza tragedy into triumph

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Amotz Asa-El

Can Arab-Jewish peace survive the ongoing violence in Israel?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by