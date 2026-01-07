Amid the ongoing demonstrations in Iran, protesters are “claiming entire cities,” the US House Foreign Affairs Committee stated in a post to X/Twitter early Wednesday morning.

“Anti-regime protesters are rising up and claiming entire cities. Iranians have had enough of the tyrannical Ayatollah and his murderous mullahs,” the Republican-run committee wrote. “The Iranian regime’s grip is unraveling.”

protesters in footage chant 'death to Khamenei' Abdanan

In a post a couple of hours earlier, the account stated that “For too long, the Islamic regime in Tehran has denied its people the right to choose who governs them. Now, they are taking to the streets to reclaim that right.”

The posts on the social media platform were accompanied by videos showing thousands of people marching in the Western Iranian city of Abdanan.

In one video, protesters can be heard shouting "Marg bar Khamenei," which translates to "Death to Khamenei."

According to Iran International, Abdanan, located in the Kurdish-majority Ilam province, was a flashpoint for protests as funerals for killed protesters became large anti-government demonstrations on Tuesday.

Further, unconfirmed rumors spread the claim that police had joined the protests and the city was in the hands of the protesters.

According to HRANA, the nationwide protests, now in their eleventh day, have led to the deaths of at least 34 protesters.

At least 2,076 additional people have been arrested.