In message to Hezbollah, IAF practices striking 3,000 targets in 24 hours

During the drill, the IAF proved the ability to strike at 3,000 Hezbollah targets within a 24-hour period.

An IAF fighter jet is seen taking off amid the Vered Hagalil drill in Israel's North. (Photo credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit) “We practiced protecting the skies of Israel from cruise missiles, and operating our active [areal] defense system against the rockets that they will want to use Air Force bases and densely populated areas,” a senior IAF officer said.

IAF personnel are seen readying a fighter jet for the Vered Hagalil drill. (Photo credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit) “We practiced attacking high-quality targets in quantities that we never did before,” the officer added. “It was 24 hours with over 3,000 targets attacked – causing severe damage to the operations of the enemy.”

An IAF technician is seen amid the Vered Hagalil drill. (Photo credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit) Despite the limitations due to coronavirus, some 85% of the Air Force personnel managed to attend the drill. The drill involved the entire Air Force, including technicians, ammunition officers, and reservists who were called up from home to participate.

One of the main challenges simulated during the drill was achieving aerial superiority over Lebanon. The way to achieve it was destroying all elements threatening Israeli aircraft – which included anti-aircraft missiles, especially in southern Lebanon and Beirut, the headquarters of Hezbollah.

This drill came two weeks after Hezbollah tried downing an IAF drone over Lebanon. The IDF said at the time that the surface-to-air missile missed, and the drone carried on with its reconnaissance mission.



The senior officer said that while the drill focused on Hezbollah and Lebanon, the Air Force sees the North as a single front, and understands the Hezbollah is operating also in Syria, and that Iran is present all throughout what is often referred to as the “Shi’ite Crescent”, spanning Iran to Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

An IAF fighter jet is seen taking off amid the Vered Hagalil drill in Israel's North. (Photo credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit) “We look even further East, but we operate there only in response to [incidents],” he said.

Lt.-Col. S., the commander of the 201st Squadron who participated in the drill, told The Jerusalem Post that his unit practiced a wide range of missions from collecting intelligence to using all sorts of ammunition in attacks against multiple targets.

IAF aircraft is seen taking off amid the Vered Hagalil drill. (Photo credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit) “This drill demonstrated a response to a mistake the other side did,” he said. “It shows the enemy what the Air Force will do in response to an attack on a fighter jet.”

S. said that during these 60 hours, the entire staff of the squadron – from pilots to technicians – practiced loading and unloading different types of munitions off their F16i fighter jets, and all of the jets in the squadron participated in the drill.

An IAF fighter jet is seen amid the Vered Hagalil drill. (Photo credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit) “We’re talking here about lifting ammunitions weighing tons,” he said. “We basically did everything we will do in a war, expect actually flying to the operational area, and dropping the bombs,” he added.

Another aspect of the exercise was both getting the people into the atmosphere of the drill and hoping that reservists — who are considered a vital element in the Air Force — drop their day-to-day lives and attend.

“On Sunday morning we got the call that the drill is starting. It caught us by surprise,” he said. “We changed all of our plans and started operating in war mode.

IAF aircraft is seen taking off amid the Vered Hagalil drill. (Photo credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit) “People who planned to be with their loved ones on Valentine's Day had to cancel the plans. Our reservists who planned on going to work on Sunday and Monday had to call their bosses or the colleagues and tell them that they can’t come,” S. said.

“But above all,” he added, “It was a mental exercise. Just after the lockdown and the uncertainty, people understood that this is what they have to do – and they attended the drill.”