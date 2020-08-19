The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Incendiary balloons continue to land in Israel as talks falter

An Egyptian envoy working to prevent an escalation is encountering difficulties as both Israel and Hamas are refusing to budge.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
AUGUST 19, 2020 11:15
Incendiary balloons landed throughout southern Israel on Wednesday, as tensions continue to rise between Israel and terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip.
One balloon was located in the town of Ofakim, while a number of other balloons were found in fields near Kibbutz Sa'ad, Sdot Negev, Beit Hagedi and Sde Teiman, according to Channel 12. No injuries or damage have been reported. Fires were reported near a neighborhood in Sderot and in the Be'eri forest on Wednesday morning.
According to Army Radio, an Egyptian envoy that is working to prevent an escalation stated on Wednesday that there are difficulties in talks to calm the situation as both Israel and Hamas are refusing to budge.
Merhavim Regional Council head Shai Hagag told KAN Reshet Bet on Wednesday that he was "satisfied" with a conversation he had with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday and that according to Netanyahu, all options are open, including targeted assassinations. "Our requests aren't extreme – we want to live in peace," he said.
The Saif Al-Islam Brigades in Gaza warned that they would respond to any assassination with rocket fire on Tel Aviv.
Qatari envoy Muhammad Al-Emadi told Palestinian media on Wednesday that "intensive Qatari efforts are being made to contain the escalation in the Gaza Strip, in parallel with the continuous Qatari efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis experienced by the residents of the Strip.
"Intensive Qatari communications have been made during the past hours and are still continuing at the highest levels and with all parties to contain the escalation and spare the residents of the Strip more crises," said al-Emadi.
On Monday, the Egyptian envoy met with Hamas officials in Gaza to attempt to prevent an escalation. Hamas gave the envoy a list of demands, which included extending the fishing zone to 20 nautical miles; permitting the import of dual-use materials; increasing work permits and a number of industrial and infrastructure projects; increasing the number of work permits to 100,000 for Gazan workers allowed into Israel; and the opening of the Keren Shalom border crossing, according to the Lebanese pro-Hezbollah Al-Akhbar news.
The terrorist group warned the Egyptian envoy on Monday that “Palestinian patience has run out” and that the groups in Gaza are “ready to escalate and are not afraid.”
Terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip have launched daily waves of incendiary and explosive balloons toward Israel in recent weeks, demanding a lifting of the blockade on the coastal enclave. In the past few days, night disturbances which had been stopped for months were renewed, although they have not taken place in the past two days due to the "security situation."
IDF aircraft carried out airstrikes late Tuesday night against numerous Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, in response to earlier rocket fire that set off sirens in Ashkelon and the Gaza envelope, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in a statement.
According to the military, one of the targets was a military compound for one of Hamas's special units.
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


