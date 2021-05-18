The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Israel-Gaza violence: 9 days in, but what's next? - analysis

The IDF also has killed over 150 PIJ and Hamas operatives, many of them considered senior commanders or irreplaceable in their roles, especially those who led the R&D in the missile projects.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
MAY 18, 2021 18:10
Smoke and flames are seen following an Israeli air strike on a building, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza City May 18, 2021. (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)
Smoke and flames are seen following an Israeli air strike on a building, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza City May 18, 2021.
(photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)
 Two weeks into Operation Guardians of the Walls and the IDF has achieved a number of its goals in the Gaza Strip, destroying military targets of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad that took the terror group years to build up.
The violent escalation that began on Monday with a salvo of rockets towards Jerusalem on Jerusalem Day led to a massive bombardment of strategic assets belonging to the terror groups by the Israeli Air Force.
In the past week the IDF has hit hundreds of targets: rocket launchers, rocket manufacturing, production and storage sites, military intelligence offices, drones, residences of commanders, and Hamas’s naval commando unit where Israel has destroyed most of the group’s infrastructure and weaponry including several autonomous GPS-guided submarines that can carry 30 kilograms of explosives.
The military has also destroyed hundreds of kilometers of underground tunnels used by the group as command and control centers, as well as both offensive and defensive tunnels known as “The Metro.” 
The “Metro” has been attacked three times, and more sections are set to be hit in the coming days in order to prevent Hamas from using it in the future, kill as many Hamas operatives as possible and convince the terror group that their main asset has become its biggest liability.
The IDF also has killed over 150 PIJ and Hamas operatives, many of them considered senior commanders or irreplaceable in their roles, especially those who led the R&D in the missile projects. The IDF has made it clear that anyone who belongs to the group, including Hamas political leader in the Strip, Yayha Sinwar and the group’s military commander, Mohammed Dief, are targets.  
The majority of the strikes have been from the air, with the Navy and artillery batteries also hitting targets when called on. Ground forces have not been called up, and very likely will not be called up to enter Gaza and fight from ground.
Using precision guided missiles to strike the targets, the number of Palestinians killed – 213 including 61 children and 36 women as of time of writing – is much lower than it was during Operation Protective Edge in 2014 when over 2,000 Palestinians were killed.  
The IDF maintains that the majority of fatalities in Gaza belong to either Hamas or PIJ and that they do their utmost to evacuate noncombatants from buildings before they strike. 
The IDF has also struck high-rise buildings home to hundreds of civilians and offices of foreign media, maintaining that they were hit because they contained military assets and infrastructure belonging to the terror groups.
On Sunday during one strike targeting Hamas military infrastructure under civilian homes in the upscale neighborhood of Rimal, more than 40 Palestinians, including a one-year-old baby and three year old toddler were killed. 
So despite precision guided missiles, as of Tuesday morning some 58,000 Gazans have had to leave their homes, 42,000 of them living in 50 UNRWA schools across the blockaded enclave. 
At a press conference on Sunday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi said that “Hamas made a serious mistake and did not calculate us correctly,” and that the IDF response had been following “a pre-prepared plan… with several stages, some of which have been completed and some which lie ahead.”
Those stages, which will likely see continued bombardments on military infrastructure belonging to the groups, will not be able to destroy all the rockets in their arsenal-a combined 14,000 short, medium and long range missiles. While all Hamas leaders are in the sights of IAF pilots, Israel will also be unlikely to dislodge Hamas from power. 
If it does, who will replace them? PIJ? Then what? Isn’t the “devil we know” better than the “devil we don’t know?”
And as the precision munitions level military infrastructure belonging to the terror groups, it is also levelling the homes of non-combatants, destroying roads, sewage and water pipes and more civilian infrastructure that after this round is done will need to be rebuilt.
Egypt has already designated $500 million in funds for the Gaza rebuilding effort, but that's a small tip in the piggy bank for the amount of funds that Gaza needs to be rebuilt. And how much of that will be siphoned off by Hamas to rebuild their weapons and tunnels destroyed by Israel?
So two weeks into the fighting, what else can the military achieve? Can this operation bring about peace in the Middle East? Unlikely. But it will very likely bring a few more years of quiet until the next round. 
But, what it has to do in order for that quiet to last longer than seven years, is to make sure that the civilian infrastructure receives the funds allocated to it. There needs to be oversight, because if not we will just see another round, a more violent one, a deadlier one, in just a few more years.


Tags Gaza Hamas IDF Israeli Palestinian Conflict Operation Guardian of the Walls
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to better coordinate the image war - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Jewish, Arab conflict not symmetrical, but both sides need to douse flames

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El

As violence rages, Netanyahu is eating what he cooked

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Pamela Peled

An open letter to Naftali Bennett: Heal our country

 By PAMELA PELED

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
3

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
4

Soldier killed as cabinet okays more attacks

Damage caused to a building in Petah Tikva by Hamas rocket fire, May 13, 2021
5

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by