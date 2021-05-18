Israel-Gaza violence: 9 days in, but what's next? - analysis

The violent escalation that began on Monday with a salvo of rockets towards Jerusalem on Jerusalem Day led to a massive bombardment of strategic assets belonging to the terror groups by the Israeli Air Force.

In the past week the IDF has hit hundreds of targets: rocket launchers, rocket manufacturing, production and storage sites, military intelligence offices, drones, residences of commanders, and Hamas’s naval commando unit where Israel has destroyed most of the group’s infrastructure and weaponry including several autonomous GPS-guided submarines that can carry 30 kilograms of explosives.

The military has also destroyed hundreds of kilometers of underground tunnels used by the group as command and control centers, as well as both offensive and defensive tunnels known as “The Metro.”

The “Metro” has been attacked three times, and more sections are set to be hit in the coming days in order to prevent Hamas from using it in the future, kill as many Hamas operatives as possible and convince the terror group that their main asset has become its biggest liability.

The IDF also has killed over 150 PIJ and Hamas operatives, many of them considered senior commanders or irreplaceable in their roles, especially those who led the R&D in the missile projects. The IDF has made it clear that anyone who belongs to the group, including Hamas political leader in the Strip, Yayha Sinwar and the group’s military commander, Mohammed Dief, are targets.

The majority of the strikes have been from the air, with the Navy and artillery batteries also hitting targets when called on. Ground forces have not been called up, and very likely will not be called up to enter Gaza and fight from ground.

Using precision guided missiles to strike the targets, the number of Palestinians killed – 213 including 61 children and 36 women as of time of writing – is much lower than it was during Operation Protective Edge in 2014 when over 2,000 Palestinians were killed.

The IDF maintains that the majority of fatalities in Gaza belong to either Hamas or PIJ and that they do their utmost to evacuate noncombatants from buildings before they strike.

The IDF has also struck high-rise buildings home to hundreds of civilians and offices of foreign media, maintaining that they were hit because they contained military assets and infrastructure belonging to the terror groups.

On Sunday during one strike targeting Hamas military infrastructure under civilian homes in the upscale neighborhood of Rimal, more than 40 Palestinians, including a one-year-old baby and three year old toddler were killed.

So despite precision guided missiles, as of Tuesday morning some 58,000 Gazans have had to leave their homes, 42,000 of them living in 50 UNRWA schools across the blockaded enclave.

At a press conference on Sunday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi said that “Hamas made a serious mistake and did not calculate us correctly,” and that the IDF response had been following “a pre-prepared plan… with several stages, some of which have been completed and some which lie ahead.”

Those stages, which will likely see continued bombardments on military infrastructure belonging to the groups, will not be able to destroy all the rockets in their arsenal-a combined 14,000 short, medium and long range missiles. While all Hamas leaders are in the sights of IAF pilots, Israel will also be unlikely to dislodge Hamas from power.

If it does, who will replace them? PIJ? Then what? Isn’t the “devil we know” better than the “devil we don’t know?”

And as the precision munitions level military infrastructure belonging to the terror groups, it is also levelling the homes of non-combatants, destroying roads, sewage and water pipes and more civilian infrastructure that after this round is done will need to be rebuilt.

Egypt has already designated $500 million in funds for the Gaza rebuilding effort, but that's a small tip in the piggy bank for the amount of funds that Gaza needs to be rebuilt. And how much of that will be siphoned off by Hamas to rebuild their weapons and tunnels destroyed by Israel?

So two weeks into the fighting, what else can the military achieve? Can this operation bring about peace in the Middle East? Unlikely. But it will very likely bring a few more years of quiet until the next round.

But, what it has to do in order for that quiet to last longer than seven years, is to make sure that the civilian infrastructure receives the funds allocated to it. There needs to be oversight, because if not we will just see another round, a more violent one, a deadlier one, in just a few more years.