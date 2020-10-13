Israel, Lebanon maritime border talks to begin Wednesday

Israel and Lebanon are set to begin negotiations on their maritime border on Wednesday after a decade of aborted attempts to start talks.The sides, along with US Ambassador to Algeria John Desrocher, who will serve as mediator, will meet in a tent at UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) headquarters in Naquora, Lebanon, near the border with Israel. The Israeli and Lebanese delegation will be professional, without any political representation The Israeli team, led by Energy Ministry Director-General Udi Adiri. Lebanon pulled Hadi Hashem, an official from its Foreign Ministry, after Hezbollah complaints that sending a diplomat would make the talks political.Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz explained this week that the talks would only be about the countries' economic waters and not about peace or normalization."We need to have realistic expectations about negotiations with Lebanon," he told the Knesset Channel. "It's not talks for peace and normalization; rather, it's an attempt to solve a technical-economic dispute that for 10 years has delayed the development of natural resources in the sea for the welfare of the nations of the region."A senior Energy Ministry source explained that the negotiations are “not a similar process to what happened with the United Arab Emirates,” with which Israel signed a peace treaty last month.“We have a pragmatic, realistic attitude. We have a defined goal to solve the disagreement and set a border for our economic waters…The goal is very limited and clear,” the source said. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });The Lebanon-Israel dispute over the border between their economic borders and the rights to develop gas fields began a decade ago.As such, the Energy Ministry has taken the lead on resolving the dispute, and is approaching it as an economic issue.The dispute is about a triangle-shaped slice of the sea, over up to 15 km in some parts, and averaging five to six km in most of it. The area would be about 2% of Israel’s economic waters.The Energy Ministry source explained that every that has passed has meant a loss of billions of dollars for each side. Lebanon, however, has more to gain, since it imports billions of dollars of oil, diesel and liquid gas each year, while Israel no longer imports energy sources and uses its own natural gas, and even imports some.The source expressed hope that if the Lebanese side takes a pragmatic approach as well and doesn’t “come with the attitude of scoring a victory over the Zionist enemy,” the problems will be resolved in a matter of months.While there are no guarantees that the talks will be successful, the Energy Ministry views the fact that they’re even taking place as a positive development.“If they succeed, good. If not, we can be fine without it. We already developed Tamar and Leviathan [gas fields] and save money not importing gas. We are set for the coming years,” he said.American and Lebanese officials have said land disputes between Jerusalem and Beirut will be handled in a different channel, but the Energy Ministry source said that there is no final agreement on that front, yet.“We want to give the sea issue a chance, so we prefer not to tie it to the land border,” the source said. “The separation slightly increases the chance to reach a sea deal.”Negotiations over the Blue Line, as the border with Lebanon is known, would likely focus on Mount Dov, an area of the Golan Heights at the intersection of the Lebanese-Syrian border. Lebanon and Syria had a dispute over the territory. Israel took control of the Golan Heights, including Mount Dov, in 1967, and applied sovereignty in the area in 1981.When Israel pulled out of southern Lebanon in 2000, the UN certified the departure, but Hezbollah and others in Lebanon consider Israel to be occupying Mount Dov, which they call Shaba Farms.According to Jewish and Muslim tradition, Mount Dov is where Abraham made the Covenant of the Pieces with God.