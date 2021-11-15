Israeli forces arrest, injure terror suspect in Nablus

The IDF and Border Police arrested a Palestinian suspected of committing terrorist actions against Israeli forces in Nablus on Monday, injuring the suspect after he attempted to run away.

The Israeli forces found the suspect based on information from the Shin Bet. As they attempted to arrest the suspect, he tried to escape and the Israeli forces opened fire towards him, injuring him.

The suspect has been transferred for medical treatment and will be questioned by the Shin Bet after he finishes receiving treatment.

Palestinian media reported earlier that two Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces during the arrest. The suspect was identified by Palestinian media as Abdul Hakim Mamoun Shaheen. Photos shared by Shaheen on social media showed him carrying firearms.

During the arrest operation, dozens of Palestinians clashed with the Israeli forces and threw stones at them, as the soldiers fired live fire, sound grenades and tear gas during the rioters.