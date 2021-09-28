Israeli settlers throw rocks, Palestinians respond in West Bank clash

Three Israelis and at least two Palestinians were injured as 60 West Bank settlers threw rocks towards Palestinians in the South Hebron Hills, KAN News reported on Tuesday.
According to reports, around 30 Palestinians fought back. Those injured are all reported to be in light condition.
תיעוד נוסף מיידוי האבנים בדרום הר חברון@carmeldangor pic.twitter.com/apoevMyTo5— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 28, 2021
Footage also surfaced of IDF commander Maj. Maor Moshe violently pushing a Palestinian during the clashes on Tuesday.
הפלסטינים מפרסמים הערב סרטון מהארוע האלים היום בדרום הר חברון בו נראה רב סרן מאור משה, סגן מפקד גדוד ההנדסה המוצב בגזרה דוחף פלסטיני. רב סרן מאור משה ננזף פיקודית בידי מפקדיו בגין ארוע אלים קודם בדרום הר חברון לפני כשבועיים בו תועד דוחף מפגין ישראלי מבוגר אל הקרקע. pic.twitter.com/tcC4lBH8vE— Or Heller אור הלר (@OrHeller) September 28, 2021
Moshe is the same commander who was reprimanded by the IDF for the violent response to a left-wing protest in the South Hebron Hills region last week.
The Israeli defense establishment is looking into reports of more injured Palestinians, as well as damage caused to Palestinian homes and vehicles.