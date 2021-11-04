Israel's secret file on NGO terror labeling lacks proof, new report says

A secret Israeli dossier on the six Palestinian NGOs it has designated as terror groups fails to substantiate the charge, according to three journalists who published a report on the matter in +972, The Intercept and Local Call.

The journalists – Yuval Abraham, Oren Ziv and Meron Rapoport – said that the 74-page dossier compiled by Israel's secret service (the Shin Bet), was sent to European countries and the European Union in May. They explained that it focused heavily on the testimony of two Palestinian accountants, Abdat and Amro Hamuda.

Both men had worked for outlawed Palestinian NGO the Health Works Committees and had been fired for alleged financial malpractice, the journalists said. The HWC was not one of the six NGOs Defense Minister Benny Gantz labeled as terror organizations last month. Those six organizations are Al-Haq, AAddameer, the Bisan Center, the Defense for Children International-Palestine, the Union for Agricultural Work Committees and the Union of Palestinian Women's Committees.

The Defense Ministry charge that these six NGOs "constitute a network of organizations [that are] active undercover on the international front on behalf of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine."

Israel, the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia and Japan have designated the PFLP as a terror organization.

MEMBERS OF the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) aim their weapons at an effigy depicting US President Donald Trump as they ride a truck during a protest in Gaza City. (credit: REUTERS)

The ministry alleged that the six NGOs listed above were controlled by the senior leadership of the PFLP. This meant, the ministry charged, that the NGOs "serve as a central source for the financing of the organization's activity in general and take a significant part in building the organization's force and the growth of the terror organization." These funds, which include large EU donations, were given to the PFLP through forgery and deceit, the ministry charged.

THE DEFENSE Ministry has not publicized any data to back up its charges. Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told The Jerusalem Post in an interview this week that neither his government nor the European Union had received any proof that the six NGOs were engaged in terror. This would have included the May report from Israel and the brief report it received in the aftermath of that designation, the latter of which mirrored what the Defense Ministry sent the media.

In a statement issued last week, the EU also allude to the May report when it stated that, "past allegations of the misuse of EU funds in relation to certain Palestinian [Civil Society Organizations] CSO partners have not been substantiated."

The article published Thursday by the three journalists focused on a Shin Bet document from May that had been distributed to the EU and similarly rejected. It has also been sent to members of Congress, the journalists stated.

"The value of the Shin Bet’s evidence" in that May report "seems very lacking — especially when taking into consideration that the accountants never worked for the six organizations they testified about and were fired from the Health Work Committees due to suspicions of financial malpractice," the journalists said, adding that at no point was evidence provided showing that the funding was used for violent activity against Israel.

In some cases, evidence was even omitted so that it looked like funds sent to the PLPF humanitarian activity had been allocated to terrorism, the journalists said.

"When asked how he had come to understand that “money reached the activities of the PFLP,” Abdat replied that he “saw receipts which were used for various PFLP activities, such as dabke [a traditional Palestinian dance] courses held in Ramallah, Bethlehem and Jerusalem.” Only the first part of this sentence was presented to the Europeans, while the second part – from which it is understood that the receipts refer to a dance class – was omitted from the dossier," the article at +972 stated.

"In fact, in the hundreds of pages of interrogation summaries, there is only one single reference to military activities. According to the summary of his April 8 interrogation, Abdat claimed that there exists a PFLP committee that decides how to divide the funds between military activities and organizations," the +972 article explained. But no further information was given about those activities, nor was evidence shown to back up that claim, the journalists wrote.